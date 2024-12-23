We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Plymouth Buys Portfolio for $20.1M, Boosts Cincinnati Presence
In an effort to expand its presence in the Cincinnati market, Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM - Free Report) has shelled out $20.1 million for the acquisition of a portfolio of mainly small-bay industrial properties. It comprises nine buildings and aggregates 258,082 square feet of space.
With the purchase price equating to an anticipated initial NOI yield of 6.8%, this acquisition marks a solid addition to the company’s already strong presence in the Cincinnati market that will now aggregate more than 3 million square feet of space.
The portfolio is presently 96.9% leased to 23 tenants with a weighted average lease term of around 2.75 years. According to management, these buildings were acquired at prices significantly below replacement cost and are currently leased at below-market rents. Additionally, management is optimistic about substantially enhancing initial returns over the next two years through leasing efforts and proactive asset management.
Apart from the above move, the company has a second tranche of this portfolio under contract for $17.9 million, reflecting an expected initial yield of 7.3%. The transaction, anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2025, is subject to customary closing norms, which cannot be guaranteed. This tranche comprises four buildings in Cincinnati, totaling 240,578 square feet, with a current occupancy rate of 98.0%, leased to nine tenants with a weighted average lease term of around 3.75 years.
Plymouth acquired a 1,621,241-square-foot portfolio of industrial properties positioned across the Southeast and Northeast submarkets of Memphis, TN, during the third quarter for a purchase price of $100.5 million, equating to an initial NOI yield of 8.0%. Comprising 14 buildings, this portfolio is presently 94.0% leased to 46 tenants with a weighted average remaining lease term of around 3.4 years.
Final Thoughts on PLYM Stock
Plymouth, with its opportunistic acquisitions and strategically planned development program, is well-positioned to benefit over the long term. However, broader market concerns and the rising supply of industrial real estate are key concerns.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.