Top Stock Picks for Week of December 23, 2024
Oklo Inc. (OKLO - Free Report) is a clean power technology and nuclear fuel recycling company. With rapidly increasing demand for clean energy sources as the preferred choice to generate electricity, Oklo rides on its recently signed partnerships and other initiatives that reflect its strong commitment toward offering reliable, commercial-scale clean energy to its customers. Oklo is developing next-generation fast-fission power plants called “powerhouses.” In particular, its Aurora powerhouse product line is designed to produce 15-50 megawatts electric (MWe) from recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel, with the potential to increase the figure to 100 MWe. Oklo's strategic partnership agreements with multiple companies, like one with Equinix earlier this year for 500 MW of power, reflect the attention and potential demand surrounding its Aurora powerhouse product line in the electricity market.
IonQ Inc. (IONQ - Free Report) IonQ, Inc. develops and manufactures quantum computers. The firm specializes in quantum computing and quantum information processing. IonQ has a good earnings history with the company topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate in 3 of the last 4 quarters. Estimates are moving higher for IONQ. This year the company is looking from $40.5M in sales which is good for 83.7% growth. Next year analysts are expecting $80M in sales which represents growth of 97.5%. That is a significant acceleration in growth. Looking at the earnings estimate revisions for IonQ, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has increased 3.5% over the past month. Analysts' growing optimism over the company's earnings prospects, as indicated by strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates higher, could be a legitimate reason for the stock to soar in the near term.