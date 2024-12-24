We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chubb (CB) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Chubb (CB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $275.38, moving +0.8% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.98%.
Coming into today, shares of the insurer had lost 4.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.34%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Chubb in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $5.45, showcasing a 34.34% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $14.49 billion, reflecting an 8.27% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.81 per share and a revenue of $56.46 billion, representing changes of -3.24% and +10.59%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Chubb. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. As of now, Chubb holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Chubb's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.53. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.46 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that CB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 6.36. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.