We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Boeing (BA) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed at $177.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.19% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.73% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.98%.
Shares of the airplane builder have appreciated by 18.8% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Boeing in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Boeing is projected to report earnings of -$2.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 385.11%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $17.08 billion, indicating a 22.4% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$16.44 per share and revenue of $68.36 billion, which would represent changes of -182.96% and -12.13%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.48% lower. Boeing presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.