Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Commvault Systems (CVLT - Free Report) reached $156.27, with a -1.55% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the data-management software company had lost 9.09% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Commvault Systems in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.87, indicating a 11.54% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $246.13 million, showing a 13.52% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.44 per share and revenue of $956.2 million, which would represent changes of +15.44% and +13.94%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Commvault Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Commvault Systems presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Commvault Systems is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 46.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.48, which means Commvault Systems is trading at a premium to the group.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.