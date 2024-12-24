American Express (AXP) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, American Express (
AXP Quick Quote AXP - Free Report) closed at $298.80, marking a +0.05% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.98%.
The the stock of credit card issuer and global payments company has fallen by 0.88% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 2.93% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of American Express in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 24, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.02, signifying a 15.27% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $17.19 billion, showing an 8.82% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
AXP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.41 per share and revenue of $65.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.63% and +9.01%, respectively.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for American Express. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.09% increase. American Express is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, American Express is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.19, which means American Express is trading at a premium to the group.
One should further note that AXP currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
