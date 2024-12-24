Citigroup (C) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Citigroup (
C Quick Quote C - Free Report) ending at $69.77, denoting a +0.84% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 0.93% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.93% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.34% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Citigroup in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 15, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.23, reflecting a 46.43% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $19.5 billion, indicating a 11.82% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.88 per share and a revenue of $81 billion, demonstrating changes of -2.65% and +3.23%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Citigroup. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.44% higher. Citigroup presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Citigroup currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.43, so one might conclude that Citigroup is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.37.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Citigroup (C) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Citigroup (C - Free Report) ending at $69.77, denoting a +0.84% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 0.93% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.93% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.34% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Citigroup in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 15, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.23, reflecting a 46.43% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $19.5 billion, indicating a 11.82% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.88 per share and a revenue of $81 billion, demonstrating changes of -2.65% and +3.23%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Citigroup. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.44% higher. Citigroup presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Citigroup currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.43, so one might conclude that Citigroup is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.37.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.