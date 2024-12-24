Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Tyson Foods (
TSN Quick Quote TSN - Free Report) ending at $57.83, denoting a -0.33% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.
The meat producer's stock has dropped by 9.02% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.78, reflecting a 13.04% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.48 billion, up 1.18% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.51 per share and a revenue of $54.37 billion, indicating changes of +13.23% and +1.98%, respectively, from the former year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.29% upward. Right now, Tyson Foods possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Tyson Foods's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.54, so one might conclude that Tyson Foods is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Investors should also note that TSN has a PEG ratio of 0.87 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Food - Meat Products industry stood at 0.87 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, positioning it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
