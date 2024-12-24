We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
RTX (RTX) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
The latest trading session saw RTX (RTX - Free Report) ending at $116.63, denoting a +0.13% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.
The the stock of an aerospace and defense company has fallen by 3.55% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of RTX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.36, indicating a 5.43% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $20.57 billion, indicating a 3.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $79.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.88% and +7.18%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RTX. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. RTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, RTX is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.96. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.59.
One should further note that RTX currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.63.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.