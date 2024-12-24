Why Schlumberger (SLB) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Schlumberger (
SLB Quick Quote SLB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $37.26, moving +1.17% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.
Shares of the world's largest oilfield services company have depreciated by 16.73% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Schlumberger in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 17, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.91, marking a 5.81% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.19 billion, indicating a 2.27% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.39 per share and a revenue of $36.2 billion, signifying shifts of +13.76% and +9.24%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.08% decrease. Schlumberger is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Schlumberger is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.86. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.76.
It's also important to note that SLB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, placing it within the bottom 46% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Why Schlumberger (SLB) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
Schlumberger (SLB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $37.26, moving +1.17% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.
Shares of the world's largest oilfield services company have depreciated by 16.73% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Schlumberger in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 17, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.91, marking a 5.81% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.19 billion, indicating a 2.27% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.39 per share and a revenue of $36.2 billion, signifying shifts of +13.76% and +9.24%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.08% decrease. Schlumberger is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Schlumberger is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.86. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.76.
It's also important to note that SLB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, placing it within the bottom 46% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.