Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF - Free Report) standing at $9.37, reflecting a -0.11% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.73% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the mining company had lost 24.72% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 8.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Cleveland-Cliffs in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.46, indicating an 820% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.45 billion, down 12.99% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.48 per share and a revenue of $19.55 billion, signifying shifts of -144.86% and -11.1%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 22.36% downward. Currently, Cleveland-Cliffs is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
