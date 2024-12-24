Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (
LSPD Quick Quote LSPD - Free Report) ending at $15.89, denoting a -1.12% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.73%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 0.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.34%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.06, signifying a 25% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $282.69 million, showing a 17.94% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.40 per share and a revenue of $1.1 billion, signifying shifts of +150% and +20.93%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.17. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.46 of its industry.
It's also important to note that LSPD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 64, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
in the upcoming trading sessions.
