MPLX LP (MPLX) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw MPLX LP (
MPLX Quick Quote MPLX - Free Report) ending at $47.92, denoting a +1.35% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.98%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.48% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.2% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.34% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MPLX LP in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 4, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.03, marking a 6.36% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.06 billion, indicating a 3.01% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $11.93 billion, indicating changes of +10% and +5.71%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for MPLX LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.88% lower. MPLX LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, MPLX LP is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.32. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.89.
We can additionally observe that MPLX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.82. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.35 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 188, this industry ranks in the bottom 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
