Paccar (PCAR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Paccar (
PCAR Quick Quote PCAR - Free Report) reached $104.70, with a -0.59% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.73% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.
The truck maker's stock has dropped by 8.22% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 14.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Paccar in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 28, 2025. On that day, Paccar is projected to report earnings of $1.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38.15%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.41 billion, indicating a 13.78% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.98 per share and a revenue of $31.61 billion, demonstrating changes of -16.96% and -5.12%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Paccar. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Paccar is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Paccar has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.2 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.68 for its industry.
We can also see that PCAR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.73.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, placing it within the top 50% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Paccar (PCAR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) reached $104.70, with a -0.59% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.73% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.
The truck maker's stock has dropped by 8.22% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 14.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Paccar in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 28, 2025. On that day, Paccar is projected to report earnings of $1.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38.15%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.41 billion, indicating a 13.78% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.98 per share and a revenue of $31.61 billion, demonstrating changes of -16.96% and -5.12%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Paccar. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Paccar is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Paccar has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.2 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.68 for its industry.
We can also see that PCAR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.73.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, placing it within the top 50% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.