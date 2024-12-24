Doximity (DOCS) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Doximity (
DOCS Quick Quote DOCS - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $58.18, demonstrating a +0.61% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical social networking site had gained 19.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 3.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Doximity in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Doximity to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $152.44 million, up 12.69% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.14 per share and a revenue of $539.15 million, indicating changes of +20% and +13.4%, respectively, from the former year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Doximity. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Doximity is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Doximity is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.78. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.87 of its industry.
Investors should also note that DOCS has a PEG ratio of 3.54 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, positioning it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Doximity (DOCS) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
Doximity (DOCS - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $58.18, demonstrating a +0.61% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical social networking site had gained 19.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 3.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Doximity in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Doximity to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $152.44 million, up 12.69% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.14 per share and a revenue of $539.15 million, indicating changes of +20% and +13.4%, respectively, from the former year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Doximity. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Doximity is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Doximity is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.78. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.87 of its industry.
Investors should also note that DOCS has a PEG ratio of 3.54 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, positioning it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.