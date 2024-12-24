Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BHP Group Limited (BHP - Free Report) is a resources company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW - Free Report) is a work truck equipment manufacturer and upfitter company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO - Free Report) is a motion control and electronic control technology company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 60 days.

