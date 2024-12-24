We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Shell Joins Forces With YPF on Argentina's $50B LNG Leap
Shell plc (SHEL - Free Report) has teamed up with Argentina’s state-owned oil and gas company, YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF - Free Report) , for a $50 billion transformative deal to develop the first phase of the Argentina LNG export project. Shell's proficiency in LNG (liquefied natural gas) aligns efficiently with the project’s objective to produce 10 million tons of natural gas annually. This project is considered a big one for Argentina because the country looks forward to cashing in on the vast reserves of the highly lucrative Vaca Muerta shale formation.
An Insight Into SHEL’s Project Development Agreement
The Vaca Muerta Formation has been estimated to hold huge oil and gas reserves. It has the second-largest shale gas reserve and the fourth-largest oil reserve worldwide.
The project is for the liquefaction of gas, which will be exported to the markets worldwide. Under the project, both parties will produce gas in the dedicated blocks in Vaca Muerta and transport it through a 580 km long pipeline to a processing and liquefaction terminal in Sierra Grande, Rio Negro, on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean. The parties will only develop the first phase of the LNG project until they decide to enter the FEED (Front-End Engineering and Design) stage. During the initial phases, the companies will rely on LNG vessels, predicting permanent onshore facilities, positioning Argentina as a global energy powerhouse.
Is the Project Supported by Its Timing?
Amid the Russian LNG supply shock, Argentina could not have found a better time to cash in on its huge natural gas reserves due to rising demand from the European and Asian markets. By collaborating with YPF, SHEL, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold),not only supports Argentina's ambition for energy independence but also positions itself as a key player in meeting global LNG demand.
The exit of Malaysia-based, Petronas from this venture marks a crucial moment for the Shell-YPF partnership to lead the charge. This partnership will not only turn Argentina into a global energy leader but will also drive its economic growth.
Some other LNG companies that investors can also monitor are Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG - Free Report) and Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) .
Cheniere, the first company to receive regulatory approval to export LNG from its 2.6 billion cubic feet per day Sabine Pass terminal, enjoys a distinct competitive advantage over other natural gas companies.
Chevron, one of the biggest companies dealing in LNG, is also working on major LNG projects like the Gorgon and the Wheatstone in Australia, which will help it secure a stronghold in the growing Asian market.