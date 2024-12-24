Phillips 66 Sets $3B 2025 Capital Program Focused on Growth

Phillips 66 ( PSX Quick Quote PSX - Free Report) , the Houston-based oil giant, revealed its 2025 capital budget last week, totaling $2.1 billion, with a strategic focus on sustaining capital and growth investments. The company plans to allocate $998 million for sustaining capital, with $1.1 billion earmarked for growth initiatives.
Mark Lashier, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66, highlighted the company's continued focus on capital discipline, ensuring that investments are aligned with its strategic priorities. The budget reflects Phillips 66's commitment to delivering shareholder value by supporting growth in the NGL wellhead-to-market value chain and further strengthening refining competitiveness.
A significant portion of the capital budget, $975 million, will be dedicated to the Midstream segment, with $429 million allocated for sustaining projects and $546 million for growth projects. This investment will focus on strengthening Phillips 66’s position in key basins, including increasing gas processing capacity, which should further enhance the integrated NGL value chain.
The company has also committed $822 million to its Refining division, with $414 million allocated for sustaining capital. The remaining $408 million for growth capital will support high-return, low-capital projects aimed at improving refining competitiveness.
In Marketing and Specialties, Phillips 66 plans continued investments in its branded network, while the Renewable Fuels division will see further investments at the Rodeo Renewable Energy Complex, optimizing feedstocks and logistics for renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel production.
The Corporate and Other capital allocation will focus on information technology projects to enhance internal capabilities.
Phillips 66's proportionate share of capital spending by joint ventures, including Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (CPChem) and WRB Refining LP (“WRB”), is expected to total $877 million. These joint ventures are expected to be self-funded. CPChem’s growth capital will support the construction of world-scale petrochemical facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast and in Ras Laffan, Qatar, set to start operations in 2026. Meanwhile, WRB’s capital spending will focus primarily on sustaining projects.
Overall, Phillips 66's total capital program for 2025, including its share of joint venture investments, is projected to reach $3 billion, demonstrating the company’s ongoing focus on strategic growth and operational optimization.
