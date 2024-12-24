Haemonetics Corporation’s ( HAE Quick Quote HAE - Free Report) growth in the fiscal second quarter of 2025 can be attributed to the strong potential of the Plasma franchise. The robust uptake of the NexSys PCS system bodes well for its long-term growth. Strong financial stability also buoys optimism. Meanwhile, headwinds from fierce competition pose concerns for Haemonetics’ operations.
Here's Why You Should Add HAE Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Haemonetics Corporation’s (HAE - Free Report) growth in the fiscal second quarter of 2025 can be attributed to the strong potential of the Plasma franchise. The robust uptake of the NexSys PCS system bodes well for its long-term growth. Strong financial stability also buoys optimism. Meanwhile, headwinds from fierce competition pose concerns for Haemonetics’ operations.
In the past year, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares have lost 12.3% against the industry’s 11.2% growth and the S&P 500 composite’s 25.7% rise.
The global provider of blood and plasma supplies and services has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion. HAE beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 2.82%.
Let’s delve deeper.
Haemonetics’ Key Upsides
Potential Upsides of Plasma Franchise: Haemonetics’ Plasma business unit focuses on collecting source plasma for pharmaceutical manufacturers using apheresis devices that only accumulate plasma. The company is progressing with the full market release of its new Express Plus technology, designed to significantly improve collection time, door-to-door time and center throughput. The ongoing enhancements in the NexSys platform are expanding its competitive advantage as the global industry standard for plasma collection.
HAE plans to upgrade all remaining NexSys customers to Express Plus and Persona by the end of fiscal 2025, positioning itself to gain more shares both domestically and internationally. Overall, the combination of Persona, Express Plus, and NexLynk has set a new industry standard for center throughput, cost per liter and donor satisfaction.
NexSys PCS System Continues to Thrive: Haemonetics’ FDA-cleared, NexSys PCS (plasma collection system) is developed to enable higher plasma yield collections, improve productivity in customers’ centers, enhance the overall donor experience, and provide safe and reliable collections that will become life-changing medicines for patients. The new, proprietary Persona Technology strengthens the NexSys PCS value proposition and reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting its Plasma customers. The rollout of Persona, its proprietary technology proven to increase yield by 9-12% on average, continues to gain momentum with more than 35 million collections.
Strong Solvency: Haemonetics exited the second quarter of fiscal 2025 with $299.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $5 million in near-term payable debt on its balance sheet. The robust solvency level is a positive indicator for the company, holding sufficient cash to navigate the economic uncertainties. The current ratio was 3.49% compared with 3.76% in the previous quarter.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Haemonetics’ Key Downside
Competitive Landscape: Haemonetics operates in a very competitive environment for manual and automated systems. Slower-than-expected product adoption by customers, especially the American Red Cross, might reduce the company’s revenues and profit.
HAE’s Estimate Trend
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings has remained unchanged at $4.59 per share in the past 30 days.
The consensus estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.39 billion, which indicates a 6.2% increase from the year-ago reported number.
Other Key Picks
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Omnicell (OMCL - Free Report) , Penumbra (PEN - Free Report) and ResMed (RMD - Free Report) .
Omnicell has an earnings yield of 3.7% compared to the industry’s 9.5%. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 121.74%. OMCL’s shares have risen 3.6% compared with the industry’s 19.9% growth in the past year.
OMCL carries a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Penumbra, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated 2024 earnings growth rate of 33.5% compared with the industry’s 15.9%. Shares of Penumbra have risen 3.2% compared with the industry’s 14.5% growth in the past year. PEN’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 10.54%.
ResMed’s earnings are expected to increase 8.9% in fiscal 2025. Its shares have surged 115.8% compared with the industry’s 32.2% growth in the past year. RMD’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.41%.