Builders FirstSource to Enhance Footprint by Acquiring Alpine

Builders FirstSource, Inc. ( BLDR Quick Quote BLDR - Free Report) is set to expand its footprint in its West Division by acquiring Alpine Lumber Company. BLDR stock inched up 0.4% in the after-hours trading session on Monday, post the acquisition announcement.
The Colorado-based company will bring in 21 locations, serving homebuilders and contractors across the Front Range of Colorado, western Colorado and northern New Mexico, to BLDR’s portfolio. Additionally, the acquisition will also enhance the company’s product offerings, given Alpine’s broad product range including prefabricated trusses, wall panels and millwork.
This strategic transaction is expected to benefit Builders FirstSource’s adjusted earnings per share in 2025. Notably, in the trailing 12 months, Alpine reported about $500 million worth of sales, indicating the underlying strength it is to offer BLDR once acquired. Upon the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, Alpine acquisition is expected to close early in the first quarter of 2025. The transaction is to be funded through a mixture of existing cash and credit facilities. Accretive Acquisition Benefits Builders FirstSource
Acquisitions are an important part of Builders FirstSource's growth strategy to supplement its organic growth and expand extensively across vast geographic boundaries. The company is advancing diverse improvements by value-added share growth while expanding through tuck-in acquisitions. Its recent acquisitions have enhanced its value-added offerings and broadened its customer base in attractive markets.
During the first nine months of 2024, it completed several acquisitions including Quality Door & Millwork, Inc., Hanson Truss Components, Inc., RPM Wood Products, Inc., Schoeneman Bros. Company, TRSMI, LLC, Western Truss & Components, CRi SoCal, Wyoming Millwork Co., Sunrise Wood Designs, LLC, Reno Truss, Inc. and High Mountain Door and Trim, Inc. BLDR expects that the acquisitions completed in the last 12 months will add up to 2-2.5% in total net sales growth in 2024. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of this supplier of building materials, manufactured components and construction services have gained 9.1% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry's 15.5% growth.
Building Products - Retail industry’s 15.5% growth. A weakening multi-family housing market and the cyclical market nature are hurting its prospects. However, a strong value-added product portfolio, focusing on investing in innovations and enhancing digital solutions for its customers, is expected to foster Builders FirstSource’s growth in the upcoming period. BLDR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Builders FirstSource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
