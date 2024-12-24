FUJIFILM Expands Health Screening Services With NURA Center in India

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation ( FUJIY Quick Quote FUJIY - Free Report) recently set up the NURA Global Innovation Center in Kozhikode, Kerala, India. This new facility serves as a pivotal hub for health screening services and training, highlighting FUJIY's commitment to improving healthcare services in emerging markets. The multi-faceted facility provides comprehensive screenings and tests for cancer and lifestyle-related diseases. In addition, it functions as a training center for medical professionals, such as doctors, radiological technologists and nurses, operating at NURA health screening centers. The initiative will likely address the growing demand for skilled medical personnel in the healthcare field. The center also operates as a centralized remote interpretation hub for medical images captured at NURA centers across India. By integrating expertise and resources, FUJIFILM aims to enhance the quality and efficiency of diagnostics. Besides providing premium screening services, the state-of-the-art facility is equipped with FUJIFILM's cutting-edge medical devices and AI technology. These tools aid doctors in diagnostics, making health screenings more accessible and efficient for natives and employees of neighborhood companies. Since launching its first NURA health screening center in India in 2021, the company has steadily expanded its footprint across Mongolia and Vietnam. These centers are equipped with advanced medical devices, including CT scanners and mammography systems, and feature AI-powered IT systems to support doctors in diagnosing cancer and lifestyle diseases. The NURA centers have served more than 77,000 users, offering convenient 120-minute health checks, immediate results and doctor consultations with diagnostic images for an enhanced experience. The company has ambitious plans to expand its network of health screening centers to 100 locations by 2030.
With the NURA Global Innovation Center, FUJIFILM is set to enhance the accessibility, affordability and quality of health services in emerging nations. Its expanded foothold helps unlock new revenue streams with a strong business pipeline, thereby propelling the growth trajectory.
Healthcare Segment Growth Drives FUJIY's Momentum
FUJIFILM’s commitment to advancing healthcare by combining technology, training and innovation bodes well for the company’s prospects. The rapid adoption of its endoscopes and IVD systems further strengthens the Medical system division. It has also forged partnerships to solidify its position in the healthcare market. FUJIY teamed up with Takeda on regenerative medicine for cardiac diseases, invested ¥4 billion in Toyama Chemical and opened an R&D center for biopharmaceuticals.
In the last reported quarter, Healthcare segment revenues totaled ¥242.9 billion, up 0.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Within Healthcare, Medical Systems and Life sciences revenues showcased strong performance amid weakness in the Bio CDMO vertical. FUJIFILM expects total revenues of ¥3,150 billion for fiscal 2024, indicating growth of 6.4% year over year. However, it faces challenges from global economic uncertainty, supply-chain woes, rising costs, intense competition and forex volatility. Inventory adjustments for MFPs by clients across the United States and Europe are hurting the Office Solutions unit’s growth. The high debt burden poses an additional concern for management. FUJIY’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
FUJIY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have gained 3.3% in the past year against the
sub-industry's decline of 23.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) , Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI Quick Quote UI - Free Report) and Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) . IDCC & UI presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while ANET carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%. Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth. Arista will likely benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to helping customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experiences. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14.8%. It is well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.
Image: Bigstock
FUJIFILM Expands Health Screening Services With NURA Center in India
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIY - Free Report) recently set up the NURA Global Innovation Center in Kozhikode, Kerala, India. This new facility serves as a pivotal hub for health screening services and training, highlighting FUJIY's commitment to improving healthcare services in emerging markets.
The multi-faceted facility provides comprehensive screenings and tests for cancer and lifestyle-related diseases. In addition, it functions as a training center for medical professionals, such as doctors, radiological technologists and nurses, operating at NURA health screening centers. The initiative will likely address the growing demand for skilled medical personnel in the healthcare field. The center also operates as a centralized remote interpretation hub for medical images captured at NURA centers across India. By integrating expertise and resources, FUJIFILM aims to enhance the quality and efficiency of diagnostics.
Besides providing premium screening services, the state-of-the-art facility is equipped with FUJIFILM's cutting-edge medical devices and AI technology. These tools aid doctors in diagnostics, making health screenings more accessible and efficient for natives and employees of neighborhood companies. Since launching its first NURA health screening center in India in 2021, the company has steadily expanded its footprint across Mongolia and Vietnam. These centers are equipped with advanced medical devices, including CT scanners and mammography systems, and feature AI-powered IT systems to support doctors in diagnosing cancer and lifestyle diseases.
The NURA centers have served more than 77,000 users, offering convenient 120-minute health checks, immediate results and doctor consultations with diagnostic images for an enhanced experience. The company has ambitious plans to expand its network of health screening centers to 100 locations by 2030.
Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
Fujifilm Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Quote
With the NURA Global Innovation Center, FUJIFILM is set to enhance the accessibility, affordability and quality of health services in emerging nations. Its expanded foothold helps unlock new revenue streams with a strong business pipeline, thereby propelling the growth trajectory.
Healthcare Segment Growth Drives FUJIY's Momentum
FUJIFILM’s commitment to advancing healthcare by combining technology, training and innovation bodes well for the company’s prospects. The rapid adoption of its endoscopes and IVD systems further strengthens the Medical system division. It has also forged partnerships to solidify its position in the healthcare market. FUJIY teamed up with Takeda on regenerative medicine for cardiac diseases, invested ¥4 billion in Toyama Chemical and opened an R&D center for biopharmaceuticals.
In the last reported quarter, Healthcare segment revenues totaled ¥242.9 billion, up 0.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Within Healthcare, Medical Systems and Life sciences revenues showcased strong performance amid weakness in the Bio CDMO vertical. FUJIFILM expects total revenues of ¥3,150 billion for fiscal 2024, indicating growth of 6.4% year over year.
However, it faces challenges from global economic uncertainty, supply-chain woes, rising costs, intense competition and forex volatility. Inventory adjustments for MFPs by clients across the United States and Europe are hurting the Office Solutions unit’s growth. The high debt burden poses an additional concern for management.
FUJIY’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
FUJIY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have gained 3.3% in the past year against the sub-industry's decline of 23.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) , Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) and Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) . IDCC & UI presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while ANET carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%.
Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.
Arista will likely benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to helping customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experiences. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14.8%. It is well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.