Agnico Eagle Concludes Acquisition of 15% Interest in OnGold Resources
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM - Free Report) stated that it has concluded a transaction with ONGold Resources Ltd. and acquired 8.7 million shares in the latter.
On Nov. 25, 2024, AEM’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Yamana Gold Ontario Inc., entered into an asset purchase agreement with Manitoba Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ONGold. Per the agreement, Manitoba agreed to purchase certain assets from Yamana in exchange for (among other things) the issuance of common shares to Agnico Eagle.
On Dec. 20, 2024, this transaction was completed, with Agnico Eagle acquiring 8.7 million shares. This represents roughly 15% of ONGold’s issued and outstanding common shares. Agnico Eagle did not own any shares in ONGold before this transaction.
In connection with the closing of the transaction, Agnico Eagle and ONGold entered into an investor rights agreement pursuant to which the latter granted Agnico Eagle certain rights to acquire up to a 19.99% interest in ONGold.
Agnico Eagle expects its 2024 gold production to be in the range of 3.35-3.55 million ounces and is on track to meet the mid-point of the range. AEM anticipates meeting its 2024 projected range of $875- $925 for total cash costs per ounce and $1,200-$1,250 for AISC per ounce. With capitalized exploration excluded, it expects total capital expenditures for 2024 to be in the range of $1.6-$1.7 million.
AEM Stock Price Performance
Shares of Agnico Eagle have gained 42.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 10.6% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Agnico Eagle’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
AEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
