Marriott International Expands in China With Ritz-Carlton Deal
Marriott International, Inc. (MAR - Free Report) has taken a significant step in expanding its luxury portfolio in China. The company announced a partnership with Xiamen Green Development Investment Group to introduce The Ritz-Carlton brand to Xiamen Island in Fujian Province. This move underscores Marriott’s commitment to delivering elevated guest experiences in high-demand destinations.
The Ritz-Carlton, Xiamen, will be a key part of a mixed-use development in the Siming District. The project will feature retail spaces and a 340-meter office tower, the tallest in Xiamen and Fujian Province. Marriott Executive Apartments will also be included, catering to long-stay travelers. With stunning sea views from nearly half of its 228 guest rooms, proximity to cultural and leisure attractions, and convenient access to Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport. The property is poised to attract both corporate and leisure guests.
The hotel will offer world-class amenities, including a grand ballroom, multiple meeting spaces and exceptional culinary options. Guests can indulge in fine dining at the Chinese restaurant, relax in the elegant lobby lounge or enjoy panoramic views at the destination bar. Leisure facilities, such as an indoor swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, aim to enhance the guest experience.
Marriott Executive Apartments Xiamen will provide 144 fully furnished units designed for long-term stays. These apartments will include access to shared facilities like a swimming pool and fitness center, and offer exclusive amenities, such as a Residents Lounge for social and business gatherings.
Marriott's expansion of its footprint in China with The Ritz-Carlton, Xiamen strengthens its position in the luxury hospitality market and aligns with the region's dynamic growth trajectory. This strategic move indicates Marriott’s focus on delivering value to its investors and unforgettable guest experiences.
MAR’s Price Performance
In terms of price performance, Marriott’s shares have climbed 15.5% in the past three months, outpacing the industry’s 11.5% growth. The company has been capitalizing on strong global travel demand and an uptick in group bookings. During the third quarter, group RevPAR grew 10% year over year, driven by higher room nights and an increase in the average daily rate. Additionally, business transient demand improved, while leisure transient RevPAR continued to exceed pre-pandemic levels.
MAR’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Marriott currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
