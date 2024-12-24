Forget Target, Invest in These 4 Promising Retail Stocks

The retail sector is a cornerstone of the economy, reflecting consumer confidence, spending habits, and broader market trends. Despite the industry's resilience, not all players have kept pace with shifting dynamics.
Target Corporation ( TGT Quick Quote TGT - Free Report) , despite its strong brand presence, has encountered significant headwinds. What’s Weighing Down Target’s Performance?
Target currently faces multiple headwinds that make it a less compelling investment opportunity in the near term. In its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, the company highlighted issues such as weaker discretionary spending, shrinking profit margins, and escalating operational costs. These pressures have been particularly evident in categories like apparel and home goods, where Target has experienced notable declines as consumers focus more on essential purchases over discretionary items.
Target's third-quarter performance highlighted some areas of concern, particularly in apparel and home goods. The apparel category saw a slight dip, while home goods experienced a mid-single-digit drop in comparable sales, reflecting a 4-percentage-point deceleration from the previous quarter. This slowdown reflects broader consumer behavior trends, where shoppers are focusing more on essentials and waiting for discounts on non-essentials. Moreover, the company experienced a 2% drop in average ticket size, as cautious shoppers prioritize their household budgets. Target faced multiple challenges that contributed to its escalating operational costs in the third quarter. The company encountered significant increases in healthcare and general liability expenses, leading to a rise in selling, general, and administrative costs. The company dealt with higher logistics expenses from rerouted shipments caused by East Coast and Gulf port strikes, along with delays in Asian imports. These factors combined to put pressure on profitability, raising concerns about the company’s ability to maintain margins in the face of ongoing cost challenges. Target is projecting a challenging fourth quarter for fiscal 2024, with comparable sales expected to remain flat, with both GAAP and adjusted earnings projected to range between $1.85-$2.45 per share, down from $2.98 reported last year. For fiscal 2024, the company anticipates GAAP and adjusted earnings between $8.30 and $8.90 per share, slightly below the $8.94 reported in fiscal 2023. Previously, Target had forecasted earnings to be in the range of $9.00 to $9.70 per share. The updated guidance reflects ongoing challenges in the market. Shares of this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company have declined 14.9% in the past three months against the Retail-Wholesale sector’s gain of 1.5%. TGT’s Growth Plans: Moving Forward, But Progress Takes Time
Despite facing several challenges, the company is making strategic moves that are poised to deliver long-term results. By leveraging its strong brand presence, diverse product portfolio and expanding e-commerce capabilities, along with a growing store footprint, Target is strengthening its market position and driving sustainable growth. Furthermore, by prioritizing innovation and integrating AI technology, the company is building a solid foundation for future success.
Past-Year Stock Price Performance of ANF, DECK, SFM & URBN Image Source: Zacks Investment Research 4 Better Retail Opportunities
For investors looking to capitalize on retail opportunities, there are alternatives offering better potential. These companies demonstrate strong financial health, innovative approaches, and a clear vision for long-term success. Let’s explore four such retail stocks that present a compelling case for outperformance.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ( ANF Quick Quote ANF - Free Report) stands out as a strong investment choice. The company excels in integrating digital and physical retail channels, offering a seamless shopping experience and driving higher customer satisfaction and loyalty. Strategic marketing initiatives, particularly targeted campaigns in key markets, have been effective in boosting brand visibility and customer acquisition. ANF is a global, digitally led, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories catering to kids through millennials with assortments curated for their specific lifestyle needs. ANF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.8%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 14.9% and 69%, respectively, from the year-ago period. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s ( DECK Quick Quote DECK - Free Report) emphasis on expanding its brand presence and enhancing direct-to-consumer channels has been instrumental in driving sales. Coupled with a strong commitment to product innovation and a strategic push into international markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, DECK is well-positioned for sustained growth. DECK is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for everyday casual lifestyle uses and high-performance activities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 13.6% and 12.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.1%, on average. See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s ( SFM Quick Quote SFM - Free Report) emphasis on product innovation, technology and targeted marketing with everyday competitive pricing bodes well. The company has been steadily increasing its footprint in the natural and organic space, driven by strong demand in this segment. SFM engages in the retailing of fresh, natural and organic food products under the Sprouts brand. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 12.2% and 29.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.3%, on average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. ( URBN Quick Quote URBN - Free Report) is positioned for sustained growth supported by solid sales across its brands, enhanced operational efficiency and significant margin improvements. Urban Outfitters' focus on enhancing margins, reducing markdowns, and optimizing its retail and wholesale operations strengthens its growth potential. URBN is a leading lifestyle products and services company that operates a portfolio of global consumer brands, including the Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Urban Outfitters and Nuuly brands. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 6.6% and 19.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.8%, on average.
Image: Bigstock
Forget Target, Invest in These 4 Promising Retail Stocks
The retail sector is a cornerstone of the economy, reflecting consumer confidence, spending habits, and broader market trends. Despite the industry's resilience, not all players have kept pace with shifting dynamics. Target Corporation (TGT - Free Report) , despite its strong brand presence, has encountered significant headwinds.
What’s Weighing Down Target’s Performance?
Target currently faces multiple headwinds that make it a less compelling investment opportunity in the near term. In its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, the company highlighted issues such as weaker discretionary spending, shrinking profit margins, and escalating operational costs. These pressures have been particularly evident in categories like apparel and home goods, where Target has experienced notable declines as consumers focus more on essential purchases over discretionary items.
Target's third-quarter performance highlighted some areas of concern, particularly in apparel and home goods. The apparel category saw a slight dip, while home goods experienced a mid-single-digit drop in comparable sales, reflecting a 4-percentage-point deceleration from the previous quarter. This slowdown reflects broader consumer behavior trends, where shoppers are focusing more on essentials and waiting for discounts on non-essentials. Moreover, the company experienced a 2% drop in average ticket size, as cautious shoppers prioritize their household budgets.
Target faced multiple challenges that contributed to its escalating operational costs in the third quarter. The company encountered significant increases in healthcare and general liability expenses, leading to a rise in selling, general, and administrative costs. The company dealt with higher logistics expenses from rerouted shipments caused by East Coast and Gulf port strikes, along with delays in Asian imports. These factors combined to put pressure on profitability, raising concerns about the company’s ability to maintain margins in the face of ongoing cost challenges.
Target is projecting a challenging fourth quarter for fiscal 2024, with comparable sales expected to remain flat, with both GAAP and adjusted earnings projected to range between $1.85-$2.45 per share, down from $2.98 reported last year. For fiscal 2024, the company anticipates GAAP and adjusted earnings between $8.30 and $8.90 per share, slightly below the $8.94 reported in fiscal 2023. Previously, Target had forecasted earnings to be in the range of $9.00 to $9.70 per share. The updated guidance reflects ongoing challenges in the market.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company have declined 14.9% in the past three months against the Retail-Wholesale sector’s gain of 1.5%.
TGT’s Growth Plans: Moving Forward, But Progress Takes Time
Despite facing several challenges, the company is making strategic moves that are poised to deliver long-term results. By leveraging its strong brand presence, diverse product portfolio and expanding e-commerce capabilities, along with a growing store footprint, Target is strengthening its market position and driving sustainable growth. Furthermore, by prioritizing innovation and integrating AI technology, the company is building a solid foundation for future success.
Past-Year Stock Price Performance of ANF, DECK, SFM & URBN
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
4 Better Retail Opportunities
For investors looking to capitalize on retail opportunities, there are alternatives offering better potential. These companies demonstrate strong financial health, innovative approaches, and a clear vision for long-term success. Let’s explore four such retail stocks that present a compelling case for outperformance.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) stands out as a strong investment choice. The company excels in integrating digital and physical retail channels, offering a seamless shopping experience and driving higher customer satisfaction and loyalty. Strategic marketing initiatives, particularly targeted campaigns in key markets, have been effective in boosting brand visibility and customer acquisition.
ANF is a global, digitally led, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories catering to kids through millennials with assortments curated for their specific lifestyle needs. ANF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.8%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 14.9% and 69%, respectively, from the year-ago period. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s (DECK - Free Report) emphasis on expanding its brand presence and enhancing direct-to-consumer channels has been instrumental in driving sales. Coupled with a strong commitment to product innovation and a strategic push into international markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, DECK is well-positioned for sustained growth.
DECK is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for everyday casual lifestyle uses and high-performance activities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 13.6% and 12.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.1%, on average.
See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s (SFM - Free Report) emphasis on product innovation, technology and targeted marketing with everyday competitive pricing bodes well. The company has been steadily increasing its footprint in the natural and organic space, driven by strong demand in this segment.
SFM engages in the retailing of fresh, natural and organic food products under the Sprouts brand. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 12.2% and 29.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.3%, on average.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) is positioned for sustained growth supported by solid sales across its brands, enhanced operational efficiency and significant margin improvements. Urban Outfitters' focus on enhancing margins, reducing markdowns, and optimizing its retail and wholesale operations strengthens its growth potential.
URBN is a leading lifestyle products and services company that operates a portfolio of global consumer brands, including the Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Urban Outfitters and Nuuly brands. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 6.6% and 19.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.8%, on average.