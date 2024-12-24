It’s time for Christmas celebrations, and decorating the tree is a tradition. Given its significance of goodwill and love in this season of joy, we have built a Christmas tree with the help of ETFs, which are likely to shine bright as we head to 2025.
The Christmas Tree of ETFs is Ready to Spread Cheer
It’s time for Christmas celebrations, and decorating the tree is a tradition. Given its significance of goodwill and love in this season of joy, we have built a Christmas tree with the help of ETFs, which are likely to shine bright as we head to 2025.
Getting the Tree Ready
Let’s build the base first, which is the most valuable part and, of course, the place where all gifts are to be found. There’s nothing more fitting than the broad market ETF SPDR S&P 500 (SPY - Free Report) , which tracks the major U.S. benchmark — the S&P 500 Index — to give a solid foundation to our tree. The index has enjoyed a historic bullish run this year, having risen more than 24% in 2024. AI boom and lower rates have been the major catalysts. Trump’s win in the presidential election provided an additional boost to the stock market, though the Fed’s uncertain rate cut path continued to weigh on investors' sentiment.
The second Trump administration will provide a boost to stocks. Trump's policies on restricting illegal immigration, enacting new tariffs, lowering taxes and reducing regulations may boost the economy and inflation. The anticipation of greater tariff barriers and a step to move manufacturing back home will drive stocks higher.
Banks are well-positioned to benefit from Trump’s deregulation and lower corporate tax policies. Trump can usher in a “new era” of lighter financial regulation after 15 years of stricter control following the financial crisis of 2008-2009. Additionally, Trump emphasizes energy independence, and his policies are likely to favor fossil fuels, promoting deregulation in the oil, gas, and coal industries. He is in favor of expanding oil exploration, including increased fracking activities.
So, it makes sense to add the top-ranked ETFs from these sectors to our Christmas tree. SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE - Free Report) and Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE - Free Report) , both with Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy), could form the fronds of the tree. KBE offers equal-weight exposure to the bank stocks, while XLE targets the broad energy sector (read: Tap Bank ETFs for 2025: Here's Why).
For the top layer, we have chosen iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM - Free Report) as small caps are expected to outperform heading into the New Year with the economy on track for strong growth. Additionally, a low interest rate, as well as lower taxes and regulations, bodes well for small-cap stocks as they perk up economic activities, thus boosting domestically focused companies. The recent dip offers a good buying opportunity. IWM is down about 4.5% last week and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2.
At the very top is the star ETF of 2024 — First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT - Free Report) – which has nearly doubled this year. It provides exposure to the crypto industry and digital economy companies. The massive gains came on the back of skyrocketing Bitcoin prices. The digital currency soared 140% this year, outperforming traditional investments like stocks, bonds and gold, driven by strong investor and institutional demand, Fed rate cuts, and optimism for a cryptocurrency-friendly regulatory environment under President-elect Donald Trump (read: 5 Best Performing Stocks of the Top ETF of 2024).
Decoration
With the structure ready, we now have to decorate the tree with bells, candies and lights. While most of the ETFs could be part of this beautification, we have chosen those that have a top Zacks ETF Rank or are currently hot in the market. Notably, Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS - Free Report) will add to the glitter and shine.
The so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks have been on a spectacular ride this year and are one of the big forces driving the broad market rally. This has been possible primarily due to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and reduced rates. These stocks will likely continue their solid run in 2025 (read: Mag 7 ETFs Look Unstoppable Heading Into 2025).
The best ETF that could nicely fit the candy decor is Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG - Free Report) . Growth investing is a momentum play and tends to outperform in a trending market (a market characterized by a prolonged uptrend). Growth stocks refer to high-quality stocks that are likely to witness revenue and earnings increase at a faster rate than the industry average. These stocks harness their momentum in earnings to create a positive bias in the market, resulting in rocketing share prices. VUG has climbed 35% this year and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2. So, growth ETFs seem excellent plays for investors seeking broad market exposure in 2025.
Now, to light up the tree, let’s add silver ETFs like iShares Silver Trust (SLV - Free Report) that will continue to brighten investors’ portfolios in 2025. The grey metal is benefiting from both lower rates and safe-haven demand. Silver has an edge over gold, as the grey metal is used in a number of key industrial applications. With AUM of $14 billion and an expense ratio of 0.50%, SLV has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) (read: Silver ETFs Outshine Gold in 2024: What's in Store for 2025?).
The Christmas tree of ETFs to brighten 2025 is now ready for investors. May it spread cheer!