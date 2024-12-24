The broader U.S. equity markets have witnessed significant volatility over the past few trading days as concerns regarding the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts took center stage amid stubborn inflation. However, the November reading of the personal consumption expenditures price index, which increased 2.4% year over year, offered some solace as it was a tad less than broad-based expectations. This helped defuse some of the bearishness and helped stocks recover from a volatile past week that witnessed the longest losing streak since the 1970s.
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy Amid Heightened Volatility
The broader U.S. equity markets have witnessed significant volatility over the past few trading days as concerns regarding the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts took center stage amid stubborn inflation. However, the November reading of the personal consumption expenditures price index, which increased 2.4% year over year, offered some solace as it was a tad less than broad-based expectations. This helped defuse some of the bearishness and helped stocks recover from a volatile past week that witnessed the longest losing streak since the 1970s.
Although investors await a “Santa Claus” rally to end the year on a high, the markets have begun the holiday week on a muted note. Amid the uncertainty, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks, like Carvana Co. (CVNA - Free Report) , Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL - Free Report) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) , when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.
This approach primarily tends to follow the adage, “the trend is your friend.” At its core, momentum investing is “buying high and selling higher.” It is based on the idea that once a stock establishes a trend, it is more likely to continue in that direction because of the momentum that is already behind it. Momentum investing is a way to profit from the general human tendency to extrapolate current trends into the future. It is based on that gap in time before the mean reversion occurs, i.e., before prices become rational again.
Momentum strategies have been known to be alpha-generative over a long period and across market stages. So, this strategy is quite tricky to implement, as detecting these trends is no child’s play. Here, we have created a strategy to help investors get in on these fast movers and rake in handsome gains. Our screen will help you benefit from both long-term price momentum and a short-term pullback in price.
Screening Parameters for Momentum Anomaly Stocks
Percentage Change in Price (52 Weeks) = Top #50: This selects the top 50 stocks with the best percentage price change over the last 52 weeks. This parameter ensures we get the best stocks that have appreciated steadily over the past year.
Percentage Change in Price (1 Week) = Bottom #10: From the above 50 stocks, we then choose those that are also among the 10 worst performers over a short one-week period. This parameter picks the ones that have witnessed a short-term pullback in price.
Zacks Rank #1: Stocks sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance irrespective of the market conditions. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Momentum Style Score of B or Better: A top Momentum Style Score knocks out a lot of the screening process as it takes into account several factors that include volume change and performance relative to its peers. It indicates when the timing is best to grab a stock and take advantage of its momentum with the highest probability of success. Stocks with a Momentum Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), handily outperform other stocks.
Current Price greater than $5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5.
Market Capitalization = Top #3000: We have chosen stocks that are among the top 3000 in terms of market value to ensure the stability of price.
Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that these stocks are easily tradable.
Here are three stocks out of the nine that made it through this screen:
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Carvana is a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. Carvana’s end-to-end online business model covers every aspect of used-car retailing — including sales, financing, logistics, inspection and repair centers, as well as software development — and has transformed traditional used-car sales in several ways. The stock has skyrocketed 306.6% in the past year but declined 13% in the past week. Carvana has a Momentum Score of A.
Wilmington, DE-based Marvell is a fabless designer, developer and marketer of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal-processing integrated circuits. The company operates in Bermuda, China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The stock has rallied 88.8% in the past year but declined 8.8% in the past week. Marvell has a Momentum Score of A.
Founded in 2012, Coinbase is an American publicly traded company that operates a cryptocurrency exchange platform. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States in terms of trading volume. The stock has surged 52.8% in the past year but declined 15% in the past week. Coinbase has a Momentum Score of B.
