ABM Industries Shares Barely Move After Reporting Q4 Earnings Beat

ABM Industries Incorporated reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein earnings per share (EPS) and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
The stock price has not witnessed any significant impact of the earnings beat since the company released results on Dec. 18.
ABM’s EPS (excluding $1.1 from non-recurring items) was 90 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7% while declining 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $2.2 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 4.3% and increased 4% from the year-ago quarter.
The company’s shares have gained 12.5% in the past year, underperforming the rally of the
industry by a slight margin. ABM’s Segmental Revenues
Technical Solutions gained 34.9% from fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 to $257.4 million. The metric outpaced our estimate of $212.2 million. Strong microgrid project activity and growth in ABM’s critical business fueled this segment.
The Aviation segment’s revenues increased 11.4% from the year-ago quarter to $276.5 million and beat our estimate of $250 million. Strong travel markets and wins from airport and airline businesses drove this segment’s revenues.
The Education segment’s revenues were $230 million, a marginal rise from the year-ago quarter. It missed our estimate by a slight margin. ABM onboarded new clients, which drove this segment’s revenues.
Revenues from the Manufacturing & Distribution segment decreased to $387.7 million, surpassing our expectations by a slight margin. This segment’s revenues were driven by the rebalancing of work by a large e-commerce customer and the exit of a sizable client that failed to meet the company’s financial hurdles.
The Business & Industry segment’s revenues declined by a slight margin on a year-over-year basis to $1 billion and outpaced our estimate of $991.9 million.
Profitability Performance of ABM Industries
Adjusted EBITDA was $128 million, down 11% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.2%, decreasing 60 basis points from fourth-quarter fiscal 2023.
ABM’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
ABM Industries exited fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $64.6 million compared with $86.3 million at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt (net) was $1.3 billion flat in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Net cash generated by operating activities was $30.3 million for the quarter. The free cash flow amounted to $15.5 million.
ABM Industries’ FY25 Guidance
The company raised its EPS guidance for fiscal 2025. ABM expects an adjusted EPS of $3.6-$3.8 compared with the preceding quarter’s view of $3.48-$3.55. The mid-point of the guided range ($3.7) is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
ABM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Green Dot Corporation reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results.
GDOT’s quarterly earnings per share (excluding 28 cents from non-recurring items) of 13 cents missed the consensus estimate by 23.5% and declined 7.1% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $406 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.4% and increased 15% on a year-over-year basis.
TransUnion posted impressive third-quarter 2024 results.
TRU’s quarterly adjusted earnings (adjusting 69 cents from non-recurring items) of $1 per share surpassed the consensus mark by 2% and increased 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $1.1 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 2.2% and increased 12% from the year-ago quarter.
Image: Shutterstock
ABM Industries Shares Barely Move After Reporting Q4 Earnings Beat
