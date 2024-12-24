Under Armour Stock on Path to Sustained Growth: Key Insights

Under Armour, Inc.’s ( UAA Quick Quote UAA - Free Report) focus on premiumization, operational efficiency and global expansion is positioning it for sustained growth and market differentiation. The company’s emphasis on refining core product offerings, expanding its direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels, and strengthening brand loyalty through its membership program is fostering deeper consumer engagement and increasing revenue potential. Strong athlete partnerships and data-driven marketing efforts are enhancing Under Armour’s global presence and competitive positioning. With a positive outlook for fiscal 2025, the company’s focus on premium products, cost control and expanding its consumer base sets the stage for continued profitability and brand strength in the evolving athletic apparel market. In the past six months, the UAA stock has rallied 21.5%, outpacing the Zacks Textile – Apparel industry’s 16.3% growth. The company’s ongoing strategic approach and product diversification have enabled it to outperform the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500 index’s growth of 13.5% and 8.6%, respectively, in the same period. UAA Stock Past Six-Month Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research UAA’s Global Footprint Expansion & E-Commerce Growth
Under Armour is expanding its global footprint through athlete endorsements, such as Stephen Curry's successful promotional tour in China and the upcoming release of De'Aaron Fox's signature shoe. These partnerships boost the brand's visibility, especially among younger consumers, further solidifying its position in the international sportswear market.
The company is also investing in its DTC channels, including a flagship store at its new headquarters, enhancing brand loyalty and reinforcing its premium image. The flagship store opened in Baltimore on Nov. 21, and offers a curated selection of products and an elevated retail experience, setting a standard for future locations. By moving away from heavy discounting, Under Armour has seen a rise in full-price e-commerce revenues, which now make up 50% of online revenues. DTC revenues saw a 7.6% increase to $550.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Under Armour’s loyalty program has grown significantly, with nearly 13 million members in the United States alone and 28 million globally. In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the company added 6 million members to its ua.com platform. Active members now account for about 50% of U.S. DTC revenues, generating roughly 50% more revenue per customer and nearly doubling the 90-day repurchase rate compared with non-members. Under Armour's Transformation & Product Focus
UAA is focusing on premium products, targeted promotions and innovative customer engagement to capture opportunities in the competitive athletic apparel market. Under Armour’s brand-building marketing efforts demonstrate a commitment to long-term brand equity. The company has allocated approximately $40 million for incremental marketing, emphasizing top-of-funnel brand-building campaigns across the Americas, EMEA and the Asia-Pacific regions.
To balance performance with style, Under Armour is streamlining its product line, reducing SKU complexity and focusing on high-quality offerings. As part of this shift, the company is adopting a more selective promotional strategy at its Factory House outlets, excluding certain key items from store-wide discounts. This approach is designed to boost profitability while maintaining the exclusivity of premium products. UAA's Strong Regional Strategy
At its investor meeting on Dec. 12, Under Armour outlined its strategy for sustainable growth, reaffirming its fiscal 2025 outlook and vision as a "global Sports House." The company emphasized product innovation, regional market strategies and operational efficiency to drive long-term shareholder value, with a focus on athlete-driven products and a consumer-led approach to boost brand loyalty.
Regionally, Under Armour is reshaping its brand perception in the Americas by targeting young athletes and team sports. In EMEA, it is focusing on premium distribution and expanding in markets like France, Germany and Spain. In the Asia-Pacific, the company prioritizes brand equity and high-quality revenues, using global marketing campaigns to enhance brand awareness. Strong FY25 Margin Outlook for UAA
Under Armour forecasts strong growth for fiscal 2025, with a gross margin expansion of 125-150 basis points. This increase is driven by reduced promotional activity in DTC channels and favorable product costs. Adjusted SG&A expenses are expected to decline in the low to mid-single-digit percentage.
Moreover, the company anticipates a gross margin increase of 150-175 basis points in the fiscal third quarter, supported by improved supply-chain efficiencies, favorable foreign exchange and reduced discounting. Conclusion
Investors should consider the UAA stock for its strong growth potential based on premium product offerings, effective regional market approaches and an expanding global footprint. The company’s focus on improving operational efficiency, building brand loyalty through its membership program, and leveraging athlete partnerships positions it for long-term success. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Other Key Picks
Some other top-ranked stocks are
The Gap, Inc. ( GAP Quick Quote GAP - Free Report) , Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ( ANF Quick Quote ANF - Free Report) and Deckers Outdoor Corporation ( DECK Quick Quote DECK - Free Report) . Gap is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories and personal care products. It presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s fiscal 2025 earnings and sales indicates growth of 41.3% and 0.8%, respectively, from fiscal 2024 reported figures. GAP has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 101.2%. Abercrombie is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. It sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie’s fiscal 2025 earnings and sales indicates growth of 69% and 14.9%, respectively, from the fiscal 2024 reported levels. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14.8%. Deckers is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 12.8% and 13.6%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. DECK has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 41.1%.
Image: Bigstock
Under Armour Stock on Path to Sustained Growth: Key Insights
Under Armour, Inc.’s (UAA - Free Report) focus on premiumization, operational efficiency and global expansion is positioning it for sustained growth and market differentiation. The company’s emphasis on refining core product offerings, expanding its direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels, and strengthening brand loyalty through its membership program is fostering deeper consumer engagement and increasing revenue potential.
Strong athlete partnerships and data-driven marketing efforts are enhancing Under Armour’s global presence and competitive positioning. With a positive outlook for fiscal 2025, the company’s focus on premium products, cost control and expanding its consumer base sets the stage for continued profitability and brand strength in the evolving athletic apparel market.
In the past six months, the UAA stock has rallied 21.5%, outpacing the Zacks Textile – Apparel industry’s 16.3% growth. The company’s ongoing strategic approach and product diversification have enabled it to outperform the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500 index’s growth of 13.5% and 8.6%, respectively, in the same period.
UAA Stock Past Six-Month Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
UAA’s Global Footprint Expansion & E-Commerce Growth
Under Armour is expanding its global footprint through athlete endorsements, such as Stephen Curry's successful promotional tour in China and the upcoming release of De'Aaron Fox's signature shoe. These partnerships boost the brand's visibility, especially among younger consumers, further solidifying its position in the international sportswear market.
The company is also investing in its DTC channels, including a flagship store at its new headquarters, enhancing brand loyalty and reinforcing its premium image. The flagship store opened in Baltimore on Nov. 21, and offers a curated selection of products and an elevated retail experience, setting a standard for future locations. By moving away from heavy discounting, Under Armour has seen a rise in full-price e-commerce revenues, which now make up 50% of online revenues. DTC revenues saw a 7.6% increase to $550.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
Under Armour’s loyalty program has grown significantly, with nearly 13 million members in the United States alone and 28 million globally. In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the company added 6 million members to its ua.com platform. Active members now account for about 50% of U.S. DTC revenues, generating roughly 50% more revenue per customer and nearly doubling the 90-day repurchase rate compared with non-members.
Under Armour's Transformation & Product Focus
UAA is focusing on premium products, targeted promotions and innovative customer engagement to capture opportunities in the competitive athletic apparel market. Under Armour’s brand-building marketing efforts demonstrate a commitment to long-term brand equity. The company has allocated approximately $40 million for incremental marketing, emphasizing top-of-funnel brand-building campaigns across the Americas, EMEA and the Asia-Pacific regions.
To balance performance with style, Under Armour is streamlining its product line, reducing SKU complexity and focusing on high-quality offerings. As part of this shift, the company is adopting a more selective promotional strategy at its Factory House outlets, excluding certain key items from store-wide discounts. This approach is designed to boost profitability while maintaining the exclusivity of premium products.
UAA's Strong Regional Strategy
At its investor meeting on Dec. 12, Under Armour outlined its strategy for sustainable growth, reaffirming its fiscal 2025 outlook and vision as a "global Sports House." The company emphasized product innovation, regional market strategies and operational efficiency to drive long-term shareholder value, with a focus on athlete-driven products and a consumer-led approach to boost brand loyalty.
Regionally, Under Armour is reshaping its brand perception in the Americas by targeting young athletes and team sports. In EMEA, it is focusing on premium distribution and expanding in markets like France, Germany and Spain. In the Asia-Pacific, the company prioritizes brand equity and high-quality revenues, using global marketing campaigns to enhance brand awareness.
Strong FY25 Margin Outlook for UAA
Under Armour forecasts strong growth for fiscal 2025, with a gross margin expansion of 125-150 basis points. This increase is driven by reduced promotional activity in DTC channels and favorable product costs. Adjusted SG&A expenses are expected to decline in the low to mid-single-digit percentage.
Moreover, the company anticipates a gross margin increase of 150-175 basis points in the fiscal third quarter, supported by improved supply-chain efficiencies, favorable foreign exchange and reduced discounting.
Conclusion
Investors should consider the UAA stock for its strong growth potential based on premium product offerings, effective regional market approaches and an expanding global footprint. The company’s focus on improving operational efficiency, building brand loyalty through its membership program, and leveraging athlete partnerships positions it for long-term success. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Other Key Picks
Some other top-ranked stocks are The Gap, Inc. (GAP - Free Report) , Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) and Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK - Free Report) .
Gap is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories and personal care products. It presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s fiscal 2025 earnings and sales indicates growth of 41.3% and 0.8%, respectively, from fiscal 2024 reported figures. GAP has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 101.2%.
Abercrombie is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. It sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie’s fiscal 2025 earnings and sales indicates growth of 69% and 14.9%, respectively, from the fiscal 2024 reported levels. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14.8%.
Deckers is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 12.8% and 13.6%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. DECK has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 41.1%.