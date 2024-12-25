Canada Goose (GOOS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Canada Goose (
GOOS Quick Quote GOOS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.10, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
Shares of the high-end coat maker witnessed a gain of 4.23% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Canada Goose in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Canada Goose to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.91%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $444.24 million, reflecting a 0.85% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $957.64 million, which would represent changes of +2.74% and -2.9%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Canada Goose. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Canada Goose possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Canada Goose's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.48. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.52 of its industry.
Investors should also note that GOOS has a PEG ratio of 0.62 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 127, positioning it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Canada Goose (GOOS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
