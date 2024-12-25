We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
High Tide Inc. (HITI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with High Tide Inc. (HITI - Free Report) standing at $3.14, reflecting a +1.29% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.1% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.
The company's stock has climbed by 6.53% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 3.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of High Tide Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.01, signifying a 150% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $97.91 million, indicating a 4.62% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for High Tide Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 61.91% lower. Currently, High Tide Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, High Tide Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 232.5. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.72.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, placing it within the bottom 49% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.