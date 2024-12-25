We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GE Vernova (GEV) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
GE Vernova (GEV - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $347.29, indicating a +0.69% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.
The the energy business spun off from General Electric's stock has climbed by 4.85% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of GE Vernova in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 22, 2025.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for GE Vernova. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.14% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, GE Vernova possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, GE Vernova is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 152.55. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.43 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that GEV currently has a PEG ratio of 8.47. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Alternative Energy - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 76, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.