Lockheed Martin (LMT) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (
LMT Quick Quote LMT - Free Report) closed at $488.13, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.
Shares of the aerospace and defense company witnessed a loss of 6.78% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Aerospace sector with its loss of 4.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $6.57, showcasing a 16.84% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.85 billion, down 0.12% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $26.68 per share and revenue of $71.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.1% and +5.48%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% lower. Lockheed Martin is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.19, which means Lockheed Martin is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that LMT has a PEG ratio of 4.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Image: Bigstock
