Comcast (CMCSA) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Comcast (
CMCSA Quick Quote CMCSA - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $38.40, indicating a +1.11% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
The cable provider's shares have seen a decrease of 12.08% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Comcast in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.88, showcasing a 4.76% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $31.64 billion, up 1.23% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.25 per share and a revenue of $123.46 billion, representing changes of +6.78% and +1.56%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower. Comcast is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Comcast is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.94. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.18.
Also, we should mention that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Cable Television industry stood at 0.75 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Comcast (CMCSA) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $38.40, indicating a +1.11% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
The cable provider's shares have seen a decrease of 12.08% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Comcast in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.88, showcasing a 4.76% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $31.64 billion, up 1.23% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.25 per share and a revenue of $123.46 billion, representing changes of +6.78% and +1.56%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower. Comcast is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Comcast is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.94. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.18.
Also, we should mention that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Cable Television industry stood at 0.75 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.