Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Walgreens Boots Alliance (
WBA Quick Quote WBA - Free Report) reached $9.19, with a -1.18% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.1% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.35%.
Shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain witnessed a gain of 2.65% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 3.08% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.22%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 9, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.37, indicating a 43.94% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $37.1 billion, reflecting a 1.06% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
WBA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $148.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -47.22% and +0.9%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.66% lower. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.14. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.14 for its industry.
Investors should also note that WBA has a PEG ratio of 1.23 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.76.
The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA - Free Report) reached $9.19, with a -1.18% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.1% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.35%.
Shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain witnessed a gain of 2.65% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 3.08% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.22%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 9, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.37, indicating a 43.94% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $37.1 billion, reflecting a 1.06% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
WBA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $148.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -47.22% and +0.9%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.66% lower. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.14. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.14 for its industry.
Investors should also note that WBA has a PEG ratio of 1.23 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.76.
The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.