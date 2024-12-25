We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM - Free Report) standing at $44.52, reflecting a +0.29% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.35%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 10% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's loss of 6.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.36, indicating a 22.22% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $340.83 million, reflecting a 4.15% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.89 per share and a revenue of $1.23 billion, signifying shifts of -4.5% and -6.23%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.88% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Navios Maritime Partners LP possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.59.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, finds itself in the bottom 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.