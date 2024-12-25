We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, NextEra Energy Partners (NEP - Free Report) reached $17.78, with a +1.66% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the limited partnership for clean-energy projects had gained 1.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NextEra Energy Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 271.43% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $347.33 million, showing a 49.71% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.96 per share and a revenue of $1.28 billion, demonstrating changes of +476.47% and +2.67%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.52% increase. NextEra Energy Partners is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, NextEra Energy Partners is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.92. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.43 of its industry.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 76, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.