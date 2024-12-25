DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

DaVita HealthCare (
DVA Quick Quote DVA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $155.06, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the kidney dialysis provider had lost 8.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.22%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of DaVita HealthCare in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.21, indicating a 18.18% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.25 billion, up 3.47% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.71 per share and revenue of $12.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.64% and +5.45%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DaVita HealthCare is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, DaVita HealthCare is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.76. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.96 of its industry.
It's also important to note that DVA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04.
The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
