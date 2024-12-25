Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (
KD Quick Quote KD - Free Report) reached $34.99, with a +1.69% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 1.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.41, indicating a 920% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.82 billion, down 2.87% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.22 per share and a revenue of $15.26 billion, indicating changes of +1209.09% and -4.93%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In the context of valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 28.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.55, which means Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that KD has a PEG ratio of 5.66. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.48 at yesterday's closing price.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
