3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Fidelity Select Natural Resources(FNARX - Free Report) : 0.7% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. FNARX is a Sector - Energy fund, which are comprised of various changing and hugely important industries throughout the massive global energy sector. FNARX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 15.12%.
Dreyfus Fund(DREVX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. DREVX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 18.52%, expense ratio of 0.69% and management fee of 0.65%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
JPMorgan Disciplined Equity A(JDEAX - Free Report) : 0.6% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. JDEAX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 16.67%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.