We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stock Market News for Dec 26, 2024
Market News
U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday as the Santa Claus Rally kicked off. The Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended the day in green.
How Did the Benchmarks Perform?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.9% or 390.08 points to close at 43,297.03. Within the 30-stock index, 28 components ended in positive territory, while two ended in negative.
The major gainer in Dow was Walmart Inc. (WMT - Free Report) . The stock price of this multinational retail company rose 2.6%. Walmart currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You Can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 266.24 points or 1.4% to 20,031.13.
The S&P 500 gained 1.1%, or 65.97 points, to end at 6,040.04. All 11 broad sectors of the benchmark index closed in the positive territory. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY), the Financials Select Sector SPDR (XLF) and the Technology Sector SPDR (XLK) rose 2.3%, 1.2%, and 1%, respectively.
The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) decreased 15% to 14.27.
Santa Claus Rally Begins
The New York Stock Exchange closed early at 1.00 pm ET on Christmas Eve. Tuesday marked the beginning of the “Santa Claus rally,” which spans the last five trading days of the year and the first two of January. This rally is usually based on optimism, the Christmas holiday and the general positive outlook of the market at the beginning of a new year.
The Santa Claus rally before year-end boosts market mood, allowing investors to assess the performance for the year and next year's prospects.