ARKAY Launches Global Mass Balance Solutions to Cut Carbon Footprint
Arkema S.A. (ARKAY - Free Report) has laid the framework for carbon footprint reduction across its Coating Solutions value chain in 2024. ARKAY is using a unique worldwide approach to earn numerous Mass Balance ISCC PLUS certifications in the United States, Europe and Asia, covering key coating technologies.
This enables Arkema’s Coating Solutions to reduce the carbon footprint of its mass balance products by up to 100%. This will help promote the development of more sustainable coating applications in rapidly expanding markets such as green energies, e-mobility, living comfort, building efficiency and advanced electronics.
The circular economy relies on replacing virgin fossil feedstocks with biobased or recycled sources. The mass balancing technique can help to speed this shift by including renewable and recycled feedstocks into supply chains while maintaining the same level of performance.
More ISCC+ manufacturing site certifications are expected in 2025 to further reduce product carbon footprints and help Arkema's customers and partners across the value chain achieve their sustainable development goals.
Nine Arkema locations have been accredited in the last year, encompassing a wide spectrum of bio-attributed solutions from upstream acrylic monomers to downstream specialized resins and additives for high solids, waterborne, UV/LED/EB and powder coating technologies.
ARKAY Stock Price Performance
Shares of Arkema have lost 34.9% over the past year compared with its industry’s 13.2% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Arkema’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
ARKAY currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
