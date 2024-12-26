BP Partners With Seatrium for Kaskida Project in Gulf of Mexico

BP plc’s ( BP Quick Quote BP - Free Report) subsidiary, BP Exploration & Production, has awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPC) contract to Singapore’s Seatrium for a new floating production unit (FPU) destined for the Gulf of Mexico. This agreement builds upon a letter of intent signed in June 2024 for early engineering work on the project.
The FPU, part of BP’s Kaskida greenfield development project, will be located approximately 250 miles southwest of New Orleans in the Keathley Canyon area. Designed to produce 80,000 barrels of oil per day in its first development phase, the FPU will operate in a water depth of around 6,000 feet, supported by subsea wells.
Kaskida represents BP’s sixth-operated project in the prolific and high-margin U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin. Thanks to advancements in 20,000-psi (20 K) well technology and enhanced seismic imaging, the development marks a significant step in tapping into 10 billion barrels of discovered resources.
Seatrium will handle the FPU’s topside module and four-column semi-submersible hull. The company plans to integrate and lift the topsides onto the hull using its Goliath twin cranes, which boast a combined lifting capacity of 30,000 tons. This method ensures optimal safety and efficiency during assembly.
Seatrium’s executive vice president, William Gu, emphasized the project's significance, highlighting it as the fourth FPU that the company has delivered for the Gulf of Mexico. He noted the firm’s commitment to timely and safe execution.
BP’s project involves multiple industry players. TechnipFMC will manage the integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) work, including subsea production systems such as 20K standardized subsea trees and manifolds. Other partners include ABS for classification and verification services, Audubon Engineering for topside design and Exmar Offshore for hull design.
The Kaskida project also serves as a precursor to further developments. BP anticipates final investment decisions for other high-pressure fields like Tiber in the coming year, signaling continued innovation in deepwater drilling technology.
BP’s advancements align with broader industry trends. The successful application of 20K technology in Kaskida echoes similar breakthroughs by Chevron and TotalEnergies in the Gulf of Mexico, further cementing the region’s status as a hub for cutting-edge deepwater developments.
This new FPU highlights BP’s strategic focus on high-margin resources and technological leadership in the Gulf of Mexico, paving the way for future developments in this critical energy region.
