Qualcomm Unveils AI Program to Boost On-Device Innovation in APAC

QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM Quick Quote QCOM - Free Report) has unveiled the Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) Program for Innovators (QAIPI) 2025 in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), a new initiative to empower developers and startups in Japan, Singapore and South Korea. The program focuses on creating cutting-edge on-device AI solutions across mobile, compute and Internet of Things (IoT) sectors. What Does QAIPI Offer?
QAIPI provides participants with exclusive resources, mentorship and training to encourage the development of end-to-end AI applications using advanced Qualcomm technologies and the Qualcomm AI Hub ecosystem. The Qualcomm AI Hub enables developers to optimize AI models, analyze performance metrics and deploy the optimized AI models to their applications. The platform enables seamless AI integration across various domains, including personalized mobile experiences, real-time IoT solutions and intelligent computing.
Applications for QAIPI 2025 are open until April 15, 2025, with the program divided into two phases. Phase 1 focuses on edge-AI model development and optimization using the Qualcomm AI Hub, while Phase 2, running from May to October 2025, supports shortlisted startups with end-to-end use case development on Qualcomm hardware.
Participants will benefit various incentives, including online training and digital badges for developers. Selected startups in Phase 2 will benefit from six months of mentorship, Qualcomm hardware access, a $5,000 participation stipend and up to $5,000 for patent filing. Shortlisted startups will showcase their innovations at a virtual Demo Day in Q4 2025 to industry leaders, investors and collaborators.
This initiative underscores Qualcomm’s dedication to advancing the AI ecosystem in the APAC and empowering innovators to redefine industries through on-device AI solutions.
Management highlighted the company’s commitment to fostering energy-efficient, scalable AI innovations that address regional and global needs. The program equips innovators with the tools and knowledge to excel in creating sustainable, AI-driven technologies.
Qualcomm Drives Growth With 5G Technology & Market Expansion
Qualcomm is benefiting from investments toward building a licensing program in mobile, with the accelerated rollout of 5G technology. The company is well-positioned to meet its long-term revenue targets driven by solid 5G traction, greater visibility and a diversified revenue stream. It is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor company for the intelligent edge. This is likely to expand its total addressable market to approximately $900 billion by 2030.
Also, the company is focusing on retaining its leadership in the 5G chipset market and mobile connectivity with several technological achievements and innovative product launches. Its low-power, resilient multi-gigabit connectivity, unprecedented range, and best-in-class security offer the flexibility and scalability needed for broad and fast 5G adoption. This is likely to attract users and facilitate their seamless transition to super-fast 5G networks while also accelerating commercialization by original equipment manufacturers. Qualcomm is reportedly the only chipset vendor with 5G system-level solutions spanning both sub-6 and millimeter wave bands and one of the largest RF (radio frequency) front-end suppliers with design wins across all premium-tier smartphone customers.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Qualcomm expects GAAP revenues of $10.5-$11.3 billion due to market stabilization, recovery in market demand and portfolio strength. Non-GAAP earnings are projected to be $2.85-$3.05 per share, while GAAP earnings are likely to be $2.39-$2.59 per share.
QCOM’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
Qualcomm currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 9.3% over the past year compared with the industry's growth of 27.3%.
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
IDCC and UI presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, whereas WDAY carries a Zacks Rank #2.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $15.22, unchanged in the past 30 days. IDCC’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 163.7%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 65.5% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ubiquiti’s fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at $7.30. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its shares have surged 144.6% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate Workday’s fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at $7.13. In the last reported quarter, WDAY delivered an earnings surprise of 9.88%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 21%. Its shares have jumped 20.4% in the past six months.
