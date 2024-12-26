3 Retail Discount Stocks Positioned to Outperform in 2025

The
Retail–Discount Stores industry has managed to withstand evolving economic conditions and shifting consumer preferences. As a result, discount retailers have seen consistent demand for their offerings, ranging from essential goods to affordable discretionary items. As we approach 2025, the sector continues to show strong potential, buoyed by the growing demand for value-driven products. When faced with economic uncertainty, consumers tend to prioritize value, making discount retailers the go-to option. Their ability to offer competitive pricing without sacrificing quality has been pivotal to their success. By providing a wide variety of products and ensuring a smooth shopping experience, these retailers have become the preferred choice for budget-conscious shoppers. The digital age has presented challenges and opportunities for the retail industry, and discount retailers have adeptly leveraged technology to their advantage. Embracing e-commerce and omnichannel strategies, these retailers have expanded their reach and improved customer service. The innovative use of digital platforms has allowed them to stay competitive and relevant, offering convenience and accessibility to a broader audience. In a fiercely competitive market, discount retailers have distinguished themselves through exceptional service and value retention. Many have enhanced their private label offerings, providing high-quality products at lower prices, reinforcing their value proposition. Investments in technology, such as data analytics and artificial intelligence, have optimized operations, personalized customer experiences and driven efficiency. In light of these factors, we've identified three discount stocks, Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST Quick Quote COST - Free Report) , The TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX Quick Quote TJX - Free Report) and Burlington Stores, Inc. ( BURL Quick Quote BURL - Free Report) , which are likely to continue outperforming the industry. Past-Year Price Performance of COST, TJX & BURL Image Source: Zacks Investment Research 3 Prominent Retail-Discount Picks Costco: Leveraging Membership Model for Success
Costco has navigated market ups and downs effectively, driven by strategic investments, a customer-centric approach, merchandise initiatives and a strong emphasis on memberships. By identifying untapped markets and tailoring offerings to customer preferences, Costco has deepened its market presence. The company’s high membership renewal rates, efficient supply chain management and bulk purchasing power ensure competitive pricing and foster strong customer loyalty.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 7% and 11.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 6.8% rise in sales and 9.4% growth in earnings. This Zacks #3 (Hold) ranked company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2%, on average. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research TJX Companies: Sourcing Premium Brands at Discounted Prices
TJX's business model thrives on flexibility, allowing it to swiftly adapt to shifting market trends and seize new opportunities. This agility sets TJX apart in the off-price retail space, where the ability to source and offer premium brands at discounted prices is crucial. By maintaining a nimble approach to inventory management, TJX can quickly respond to changes in consumer preferences, ensuring fresh and appealing merchandise across its stores. The company's strong relationships with vendors also enable it to secure high-quality products at a lower cost, which it passes on to value-driven shoppers. This operational efficiency not only keeps customer traffic high but also supports sustained financial growth.
This Zacks Rank #3 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX Companies’ current financial-year revenues and EPS suggests growth of 3.7% and 11.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 5.4% rise in sales and 8.7% growth in earnings. . See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Burlington: Merchandising Enhancements & Store Productivity
Burlington Stores is a nationally recognized off-price retailer. The company has demonstrated a strong ability to adapt to consumer trends, which gives it a competitive edge. By staying in tune with customer preferences and adjusting its product offerings, Burlington Stores is well-positioned to capture market share. The company has balanced promotions with regular price sales, appealing to budget-conscious shoppers while protecting margins. Its strategic initiatives, including enhancing merchandising capabilities and optimizing store operations, have supported revenue growth. With targeted store openings, relocations and real-time inventory management, Burlington Stores has seized opportunities and improved store productivity.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Burlington Stores’ current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 9.8% and 30.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 9.5% rise in sales and 16.7% growth in earnings. This Zacks Rank #3 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.8%, on average.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Image: Bigstock
3 Retail Discount Stocks Positioned to Outperform in 2025
The Retail–Discount Stores industry has managed to withstand evolving economic conditions and shifting consumer preferences. As a result, discount retailers have seen consistent demand for their offerings, ranging from essential goods to affordable discretionary items. As we approach 2025, the sector continues to show strong potential, buoyed by the growing demand for value-driven products.
When faced with economic uncertainty, consumers tend to prioritize value, making discount retailers the go-to option. Their ability to offer competitive pricing without sacrificing quality has been pivotal to their success. By providing a wide variety of products and ensuring a smooth shopping experience, these retailers have become the preferred choice for budget-conscious shoppers.
The digital age has presented challenges and opportunities for the retail industry, and discount retailers have adeptly leveraged technology to their advantage. Embracing e-commerce and omnichannel strategies, these retailers have expanded their reach and improved customer service. The innovative use of digital platforms has allowed them to stay competitive and relevant, offering convenience and accessibility to a broader audience.
In a fiercely competitive market, discount retailers have distinguished themselves through exceptional service and value retention. Many have enhanced their private label offerings, providing high-quality products at lower prices, reinforcing their value proposition. Investments in technology, such as data analytics and artificial intelligence, have optimized operations, personalized customer experiences and driven efficiency.
In light of these factors, we've identified three discount stocks, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST - Free Report) , The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX - Free Report) and Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL - Free Report) , which are likely to continue outperforming the industry.
Past-Year Price Performance of COST, TJX & BURL
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
3 Prominent Retail-Discount Picks
Costco: Leveraging Membership Model for Success
Costco has navigated market ups and downs effectively, driven by strategic investments, a customer-centric approach, merchandise initiatives and a strong emphasis on memberships. By identifying untapped markets and tailoring offerings to customer preferences, Costco has deepened its market presence. The company’s high membership renewal rates, efficient supply chain management and bulk purchasing power ensure competitive pricing and foster strong customer loyalty.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 7% and 11.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 6.8% rise in sales and 9.4% growth in earnings. This Zacks #3 (Hold) ranked company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
TJX Companies: Sourcing Premium Brands at Discounted Prices
TJX's business model thrives on flexibility, allowing it to swiftly adapt to shifting market trends and seize new opportunities. This agility sets TJX apart in the off-price retail space, where the ability to source and offer premium brands at discounted prices is crucial. By maintaining a nimble approach to inventory management, TJX can quickly respond to changes in consumer preferences, ensuring fresh and appealing merchandise across its stores. The company's strong relationships with vendors also enable it to secure high-quality products at a lower cost, which it passes on to value-driven shoppers. This operational efficiency not only keeps customer traffic high but also supports sustained financial growth.
This Zacks Rank #3 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX Companies’ current financial-year revenues and EPS suggests growth of 3.7% and 11.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 5.4% rise in sales and 8.7% growth in earnings.
See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Burlington: Merchandising Enhancements & Store Productivity
Burlington Stores is a nationally recognized off-price retailer. The company has demonstrated a strong ability to adapt to consumer trends, which gives it a competitive edge. By staying in tune with customer preferences and adjusting its product offerings, Burlington Stores is well-positioned to capture market share. The company has balanced promotions with regular price sales, appealing to budget-conscious shoppers while protecting margins. Its strategic initiatives, including enhancing merchandising capabilities and optimizing store operations, have supported revenue growth. With targeted store openings, relocations and real-time inventory management, Burlington Stores has seized opportunities and improved store productivity.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Burlington Stores’ current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 9.8% and 30.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 9.5% rise in sales and 16.7% growth in earnings. This Zacks Rank #3 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.8%, on average.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research