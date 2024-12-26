Agentic AI to Gain Traction in 2025: 5 Stocks to Watch

The artificial intelligence (AI) landscape is poised for a transformative shift in 2025 as agentic AI emerges as a dominant force in enterprise technology adoption. Unlike traditional AI systems, agentic AI represents a sophisticated evolution that combines reasoning capabilities, autonomous decision-making and complex problem-solving abilities.
The shift from conventional generative AI to agentic systems marks a fundamental evolution in how AI technology interacts with and serves human needs. Agentic AI's ability to understand context, plan iteratively, and execute complex tasks with minimal human intervention positions it as a game-changing technology for enterprises seeking to automate and optimize their operations. Industry analysts predict that by 2025, over 60% of enterprise AI implementations will incorporate some form of agentic AI capabilities, driving a market expected to reach $45 billion. The technology's capability to orchestrate multiple AI agents in collaborative problem-solving scenarios has demonstrated remarkable improvements in efficiency and accuracy, with some implementations showing performance improvements of up to 84% compared to traditional approaches. This advancement is particularly significant in sectors such as healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing, where complex decision-making processes require sophisticated AI solutions that can operate autonomously while maintaining human oversight. This technological breakthrough is attracting significant attention from investors and industry leaders, creating compelling opportunities in the AI market. Companies like NVIDIA, ServiceNow, International Business Machines, Microsoft and Alphabet represent different aspects of the agentic AI value chain, from infrastructure and development tools to applications and enterprise solutions. Their combined strengths in research, development, and commercialization of agentic AI technologies position them well to capitalize on this emerging trend. Investors seeking exposure to this transformative technology would do well to consider these companies in 2025, with each offering unique value propositions and strong potential for growth in the expanding agentic AI market. Year-to-date Performance
NVIDIA emerges as a crucial enabler of agentic AI advancement through its specialized hardware and software solutions. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company's RTX GPUs and AI accelerators provide the computational foundation necessary for training and deploying complex AI agents. NVIDIA's investment in developing tools specifically designed for agentic AI development, including advanced simulation environments and neural network architectures, positions it to benefit substantially from the industry's growth. The company's AnythingLLM platform showcases how AI can go beyond simple question-answering to improving productivity and creativity. At the same time, its hardware innovations continue to set industry standards for AI computing performance.
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s fiscal 2025 earnings has moved north by a penny to $2.94 per share over the past 30 days.
NOW: Transforming Enterprise Workflow Automation
ServiceNow represents an exciting opportunity in the enterprise software space as it incorporates agentic AI into its workflow automation platform. This Zacks Rank #2 company's AI Agents for IT, customer service, procurement and HR demonstrate its commitment to deploying AI agents that work in partnership with people who supervise their work. ServiceNow's early success in implementing agentic AI solutions for IT service management and customer service automation suggests strong growth potential as these technologies mature. The company's focus on practical, enterprise-ready solutions positions it well for significant market share growth in 2025.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 earnings has remained steady at $13.87 per share over the past 30 days. IBM: Delivering Enterprise-Grade AI Solutions
IBM's enterprise-focused approach to agentic AI development positions it well in the market. The company's expertise in developing AI solutions for complex business processes and its strong presence in regulated industries give it a unique advantage. This Zacks Rank #2 company's watsonx platform and its integration of agentic AI capabilities into its enterprise solutions demonstrate its commitment to advancing practical applications of this technology. The company's focus on responsible AI development and enterprise-grade solutions makes it an attractive option for institutional investors focused on stable, long-term growth in the AI sector.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBM’s 2024 earnings has remained steady at $10.16 per share over the past 30 days. MSFT: Leading the Enterprise AI Revolution
Microsoft stands at the forefront of agentic AI development through its strategic investments and partnerships. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company's Semantic Kernel and AutoGen frameworks provide developers with robust tools for building enterprise-ready AI applications. Microsoft's integration of advanced AI agents into its Azure cloud platform positions it uniquely to capitalize on the growing demand for enterprise-level AI solutions. The company's commitment to developing AI agents that can perform complex tasks across its suite of productivity tools has already shown promising results in enhancing workflow automation and decision support capabilities. With its unified development framework expected to be launched in early 2025, Microsoft is positioned to capture a significant share of the enterprise agentic AI market.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal 2025 earnings has remained steady at $12.93 per share over the past 30 days. GOOGL: Pioneering Next-Generation AI Systems
Alphabet-owned Google's introduction of Gemini 2.0 marks a significant milestone in agentic AI development. This Zacks Rank #3 company's focus on creating AI systems that can learn and adapt in real time has led to breakthrough achievements in areas such as protein folding and climate modeling. With its native tool use capabilities and improved multimodal reasoning, Gemini 2.0 enables a new class of agentic experiences. Google's strategic position in both consumer and enterprise markets, coupled with its vast data resources and research capabilities, makes it a compelling investment opportunity for those looking to capitalize on the agentic AI revolution.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 earnings has remained steady at $8.02 per share over the past 30 days.
