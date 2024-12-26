NFLX's User Growth Hits Speed Bump: How to Play the Stock in 2025

Netflix's ( NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) remarkable 91.4% stock surge in 2024 tells a compelling story of transformation, outpacing the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and many of its peers in the entertainment industry like Apple ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) , Amazon ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) and Disney ( DIS Quick Quote DIS - Free Report) . However, beneath this impressive performance lies a more nuanced narrative. The streaming giant's third-quarter 2024 results revealed a notable slowdown in subscriber growth, with paid net additions of 5.07 million falling significantly short of the 8.76 million recorded in the same quarter last year. Nonetheless, this deceleration in user growth appears to be part of a broader strategic shift rather than a sign of fundamental weakness. The company's financial performance remains robust, with third-quarter revenues growing 15% year over year and operating margin expanding impressively to 30% from 22% in the previous year. This enhanced profitability demonstrates Netflix's successful transition from pure subscriber growth to effective monetization of its existing user base through initiatives like password-sharing crackdowns and advertising tier expansion. Year-to-date Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research 2025 Outlook and Targets
For 2025, Netflix has set measured but achievable targets, projecting revenues of $43-44 billion, which represents 11-13% growth from 2024's guidance of $38.9 billion. The company's target of a 28% operating margin for 2025, up from 27% in 2024, reflects a balanced approach between maintaining profitability and investing in strategic growth initiatives. This conservative outlook suggests management's focus on building sustainable value rather than pursuing aggressive expansion at any cost.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $38.91 billion, indicating 15.4% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $19.78 per share, indicating a substantial 64.42% increase from the previous year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research . Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar Strategic Expansion into Sports Entertainment
A significant strategic development for 2025 is Netflix's reported 10-year, $5 billion deal with
WWE, marking its ambitious entry into sports entertainment. The agreement, which includes exclusive rights to stream WWE content globally starting January 2025, represents a bold diversification move. The deal's extension to India by April 2025, following the expiration of WWE's current contract with Sony Pictures Networks India, positions Netflix to tap into one of the world's largest entertainment markets, albeit with the challenge of transitioning WWE's traditional television audience to a streaming platform. Besides sports entertainment, Netflix's content slate for 2025 looks particularly robust, featuring highly anticipated returns of flagship series, including Stranger Things Season 5, Wednesday Season 2 and Squid Game Season 3. The film lineup is equally impressive, featuring Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, the third installment of Knives Out, Happy Gilmore 2 and The Electric State starring Millie Bobby Brown. Financial Health and Capital Allocation
The company's financial health remains strong, with third-quarter 2024 free cash flow reaching $2.2 billion, up from $1.9 billion in the previous year. The full-year 2024 free cash flow guidance of $6.0-6.5 billion demonstrates Netflix's robust cash generation capabilities. While total debt stands at $16 billion, the reduced net debt of $6.8 billion and successful investment-grade bond issuance reflects prudent financial management and market confidence in the company's future.
Netflix's decision to discontinue regular subscriber reporting from the first quarter of 2025 signals an important shift in how the company wants investors to evaluate its performance. This move emphasizes the growing importance of engagement and profitability metrics over pure subscriber numbers, aligning with the company's evolution into a more mature, profit-focused enterprise. The streaming landscape continues to evolve rapidly, with Netflix facing increasing competition in key markets, particularly in sports content. The success of its sports entertainment strategy, including the WWE deal and NFL partnerships, will be crucial in determining the company's ability to maintain its leadership position. However, the transition presents execution risks, especially in markets with established sports streaming competitors like Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema in India. Investment Implications
For investors considering Netflix stock heading into 2025, a measured approach appears prudent. The company's strong financial position, successful monetization strategies, and strategic content initiatives suggest continued value creation potential. However, moderating subscriber growth, increased competition and potential margin pressure from content investments warrant careful consideration.
The recent surge in Netflix's stock price has led to expanded valuation multiples, potentially limiting future upside for investors. The company's forward 12-month sales multiple of 9.11 exceeds its five-year median of 6.62, indicating that the stock may be trading at a premium to its historical valuation. Moreover, this multiple surpasses the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry's forward earnings multiple of 3.58. Price-to-Sales (Forward 12 Months) Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
A "HOLD" recommendation for existing investors seems appropriate, given the balanced risk-reward profile. For those looking to establish new positions, a gradual accumulation strategy might be more suitable than large single investments, particularly given the stock's significant appreciation in 2024. This approach would allow investors to benefit from Netflix's long-term growth potential while managing short-term volatility risks.
Conclusion
The company's evolution from a pure growth story to a more balanced business model, combined with its strategic expansion into new content verticals, positions it well for sustained success. However, investors should closely monitor the execution of the sports entertainment strategy and margin performance as key indicators of success in 2025. The streaming giant's ability to maintain its competitive edge while successfully implementing these new initiatives will be crucial in determining its stock performance in the coming year. Netflix currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image: Bigstock
NFLX's User Growth Hits Speed Bump: How to Play the Stock in 2025
Netflix's (NFLX - Free Report) remarkable 91.4% stock surge in 2024 tells a compelling story of transformation, outpacing the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and many of its peers in the entertainment industry like Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) and Disney (DIS - Free Report) .
However, beneath this impressive performance lies a more nuanced narrative. The streaming giant's third-quarter 2024 results revealed a notable slowdown in subscriber growth, with paid net additions of 5.07 million falling significantly short of the 8.76 million recorded in the same quarter last year. Nonetheless, this deceleration in user growth appears to be part of a broader strategic shift rather than a sign of fundamental weakness.
The company's financial performance remains robust, with third-quarter revenues growing 15% year over year and operating margin expanding impressively to 30% from 22% in the previous year. This enhanced profitability demonstrates Netflix's successful transition from pure subscriber growth to effective monetization of its existing user base through initiatives like password-sharing crackdowns and advertising tier expansion.
Year-to-date Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
2025 Outlook and Targets
For 2025, Netflix has set measured but achievable targets, projecting revenues of $43-44 billion, which represents 11-13% growth from 2024's guidance of $38.9 billion. The company's target of a 28% operating margin for 2025, up from 27% in 2024, reflects a balanced approach between maintaining profitability and investing in strategic growth initiatives. This conservative outlook suggests management's focus on building sustainable value rather than pursuing aggressive expansion at any cost.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $38.91 billion, indicating 15.4% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $19.78 per share, indicating a substantial 64.42% increase from the previous year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Strategic Expansion into Sports Entertainment
A significant strategic development for 2025 is Netflix's reported 10-year, $5 billion deal with WWE, marking its ambitious entry into sports entertainment. The agreement, which includes exclusive rights to stream WWE content globally starting January 2025, represents a bold diversification move. The deal's extension to India by April 2025, following the expiration of WWE's current contract with Sony Pictures Networks India, positions Netflix to tap into one of the world's largest entertainment markets, albeit with the challenge of transitioning WWE's traditional television audience to a streaming platform.
Besides sports entertainment, Netflix's content slate for 2025 looks particularly robust, featuring highly anticipated returns of flagship series, including Stranger Things Season 5, Wednesday Season 2 and Squid Game Season 3. The film lineup is equally impressive, featuring Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, the third installment of Knives Out, Happy Gilmore 2 and The Electric State starring Millie Bobby Brown.
Financial Health and Capital Allocation
The company's financial health remains strong, with third-quarter 2024 free cash flow reaching $2.2 billion, up from $1.9 billion in the previous year. The full-year 2024 free cash flow guidance of $6.0-6.5 billion demonstrates Netflix's robust cash generation capabilities. While total debt stands at $16 billion, the reduced net debt of $6.8 billion and successful investment-grade bond issuance reflects prudent financial management and market confidence in the company's future.
Netflix's decision to discontinue regular subscriber reporting from the first quarter of 2025 signals an important shift in how the company wants investors to evaluate its performance. This move emphasizes the growing importance of engagement and profitability metrics over pure subscriber numbers, aligning with the company's evolution into a more mature, profit-focused enterprise.
The streaming landscape continues to evolve rapidly, with Netflix facing increasing competition in key markets, particularly in sports content. The success of its sports entertainment strategy, including the WWE deal and NFL partnerships, will be crucial in determining the company's ability to maintain its leadership position. However, the transition presents execution risks, especially in markets with established sports streaming competitors like Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema in India.
Investment Implications
For investors considering Netflix stock heading into 2025, a measured approach appears prudent. The company's strong financial position, successful monetization strategies, and strategic content initiatives suggest continued value creation potential. However, moderating subscriber growth, increased competition and potential margin pressure from content investments warrant careful consideration.
The recent surge in Netflix's stock price has led to expanded valuation multiples, potentially limiting future upside for investors. The company's forward 12-month sales multiple of 9.11 exceeds its five-year median of 6.62, indicating that the stock may be trading at a premium to its historical valuation. Moreover, this multiple surpasses the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry's forward earnings multiple of 3.58.
Price-to-Sales (Forward 12 Months)
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
A "HOLD" recommendation for existing investors seems appropriate, given the balanced risk-reward profile. For those looking to establish new positions, a gradual accumulation strategy might be more suitable than large single investments, particularly given the stock's significant appreciation in 2024. This approach would allow investors to benefit from Netflix's long-term growth potential while managing short-term volatility risks.
Conclusion
The company's evolution from a pure growth story to a more balanced business model, combined with its strategic expansion into new content verticals, positions it well for sustained success. However, investors should closely monitor the execution of the sports entertainment strategy and margin performance as key indicators of success in 2025. The streaming giant's ability to maintain its competitive edge while successfully implementing these new initiatives will be crucial in determining its stock performance in the coming year. Netflix currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.