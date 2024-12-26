We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SITE Enhances Its Market Presence With Custom Stone Acquisition
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE - Free Report) announced that it acquired a wholesale distributor of hardscapes products, Custom Stone. This move positions SiteOne Landscape Supply as the leading provider of hardscapes in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, TX.
SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Focus on Expansion
Custom Stone is a wholesale distributor with six locations across high-growth Texas markets. The acquisition strengthens SITE’s leadership position in hardscapes across these high-growth markets.
This deal marks SiteOne Landscape Supply’s seventh acquisition in 2024 and second in December.
On Dec. 16, the company acquired a wholesale distributor of nursery products — OakStreet Wholesale Nursery. This transaction positions SITE as the leader of nursery products in the Dallas market.
The company made 11 acquisitions in 2023. This spree reflects its ongoing expansion strategy to broaden its presence across various markets.
SITE’s Q3 Performance
SiteOne Landscape Supply recorded an adjusted EPS of 97 cents in the third quarter of 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18. The company posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the third quarter of 2023.
SITE registered revenues of $1.21 billion for the September-end quarter of 2024, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 billion. The top line rose 2.4% year over year.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock’s Price Performance
Shares of the company have lost 18.5% over the past year against the industry’s 3.9% growth.
SITE Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
SiteOne Landscape Supply currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
