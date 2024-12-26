Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Terreno Realty Concludes Redevelopment in Rancho Dominguez

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO - Free Report) recently announced the completion of the redevelopment of its 2.8-acre improved land parcel in Rancho Dominguez, CA. This property has been fully leased on a short-term basis to a trucking and transloading provider for 18 months.

The redeveloped property is located adjacent to two of Terreno Realty’s improved land parcels on S. Maple Avenue and between Los Angeles International Airport and the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

The redevelopment was completed at a cost of approximately $28.3 million and boasts a stabilized cap rate of approximately 2.3%.

TRNO: In a Nutshell

With a solid operating platform, a healthy balance sheet position and strategic expansion moves, TRNO seems well-positioned to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities amid favorable industry fundamentals. However, the elevated supply of industrial real estate and broader market issues are key concerns.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.


