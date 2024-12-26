We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Terreno Realty Concludes Redevelopment in Rancho Dominguez
Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO - Free Report) recently announced the completion of the redevelopment of its 2.8-acre improved land parcel in Rancho Dominguez, CA. This property has been fully leased on a short-term basis to a trucking and transloading provider for 18 months.
The redeveloped property is located adjacent to two of Terreno Realty’s improved land parcels on S. Maple Avenue and between Los Angeles International Airport and the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
The redevelopment was completed at a cost of approximately $28.3 million and boasts a stabilized cap rate of approximately 2.3%.
TRNO: In a Nutshell
With a solid operating platform, a healthy balance sheet position and strategic expansion moves, TRNO seems well-positioned to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities amid favorable industry fundamentals. However, the elevated supply of industrial real estate and broader market issues are key concerns.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have increased 0.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 4% growth.
