3 Renewable Energy Stocks Poised for Explosive Growth in 2025
The global renewable energy sector achieved new heights in 2024 overcoming critical challenges like financing gaps in developing and emerging nations and a lack of international collaborations. Looking ahead, we may buy stocks like Constellation Energy (CEG - Free Report) , Excelerate Energy (EE - Free Report) and Gevo Inc. (GEVO - Free Report) , anticipating the sector to continue its winning streak next year as well.
What’s Been the Scenario So Far?
With global renewable energy having attracted new investments worth $313 billion in the first half of 2024 (as stated by the World Economic Forum in its September 2024 report), a significant enhancement in the adoption of clean energy sources has been witnessed so far this year.
In line with this, the Zacks Alternative Energy industry surged a solid 53.1% in the year-to-date period.
In 2024, 28% of nations, including Kuwait, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Mozambique and Tanzania, actively advanced toward balanced energy systems. Alongside top-ranking European nations, emerging countries like Brazil showed notable progress in the global energy transition index.
These developments highlight the substantial strides made in energy transition worldwide, despite challenges such as increasing macroeconomic complexities and escalating geopolitical tensions, showcasing resilience across both developed and emerging economies.
Will Renewable Energy Stocks Continue to Grow in 2025?
The renewable energy sector is set to maintain its robust growth in 2025. According to the International Energy Agency, renewables are projected to account for over one-third of global electricity generation by early 2025, surpassing coal.
This impressive projection is driven by significant declines in coal-fired power generation in the United States and Europe, alongside rapid renewable energy expansion in China, which continues to prioritize growing its nuclear and hydropower generation and commissioning new clean energy plants.
Additionally, industrialized nations like Japan and South Korea are expected to advance their decarbonization efforts. Meanwhile, India, projected to have the fastest-growing energy demand globally over the next three decades, is likely to achieve substantial renewable energy installations in 2025, further bolstering the sector’s global momentum.
3 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy For 2025
Thanks to the rapid adoption of electric vehicles in transportation, expanding electricity demand from increasing data center growth, declining cost of installation, strong economic activities worldwide, supportive government policies and growing corporate investments, we may expect to witness a solid growth trajectory for the renewable energy sector in 2025.
So, if you want to make the most of this opportunity now, you may buy some promising renewable stocks mentioned below. These stocks, with a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), have gained more than 25% so far this year. With strong fundamentals, these can be expected to continue their rally in 2025 as well. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Constellation Energy: Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, this company delivers electric power, natural gas, and energy management services across the United States. It is the lowest carbon emitter among major investor-owned U.S. generators. By Sept. 30, 2024, it generated 46.3 terawatt-hours of carbon-free electricity, avoiding 32.4 million metric tons of CO. In September, CEG signed its largest-ever power purchase agreement with Microsoft, which will add approximately 835 megawatts of carbon-free energy to the grid.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEG’s 2025 earnings implies a 10% improvement from the prior year’s estimated earnings. The stock has gained 96.6% in the year-to-date period, while its current average price target has an upside of 23.7% from its last closing price.
Excelerate Energy: Based in The Woodlands, TX, Excelerate Energy is a provider of floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals. It is the largest provider of regasified LNG in Argentina and Bangladesh and also operates the largest Floating Storage Regasification Unit (“FSRU”) in Brazil. In September 2024, EE signed a strategic partnership agreement to jointly study FSRU-based technical solutions for LNG imports into Vietnam. This alliance should enable EE to deliver affordable and reliable energy solutions that address Vietnam’s growing energy demands.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EE’s 2025 earnings implies a 19.1% improvement from the prior year’s estimated earnings, while that for its 2025 sales reflects a 25.8% increase. The stock has gained 97.6% in the year-to-date period.
Gevo: Based in Englewood, CO, Gevo is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products. In October 2024, Gevo’s Net-Zero 1, which is the first-ever, large-scale Alcohol-to-Jet project, received the U.S. Department of Energy Loan Programs Office’s conditional approval for a $1.63 billion direct loan facility, for the project’s construction.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEVO’s 2025 sales implies a 101.5% improvement from the prior year’s estimated earnings. The stock has gained 30.1% in the year-to-date period, while its current average price target has an upside of 296% from its last closing price.
