PulteGroup (PHM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (
PHM Quick Quote PHM - Free Report) closed at $110.65, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.
Shares of the homebuilder have depreciated by 18.88% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's loss of 11.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PulteGroup in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 30, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.20, reflecting a 2.44% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.64 billion, indicating an 8.17% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.42 per share and revenue of $17.67 billion, which would represent changes of +14.51% and +10.01%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. PulteGroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, PulteGroup is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.25. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.06.
Also, we should mention that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.44. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.69 at yesterday's closing price.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
